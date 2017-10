ST. LOUIS, Oct. 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, Peabody (NYSE: BTU) will announce results for the quarter ended September 30, 2017. A conference call with management is scheduled for 10 a.m. CDT on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

Participants may access the call using the following phone numbers:

U.S. & Canada (877) 260-8896

International (612) 332-1210

The call, replay and other investor data will also be available at PeabodyEnergy.com.

Peabody is the world's largest private-sector coal company and a leading voice in advocating for sustainable mining, energy access and clean coal technologies. Peabody serves metallurgical and thermal coal customers in more than 25 countries on five continents. For further information, visit PeabodyEnergy.com.

Contact:

Stephanie Weiler

314.342.7900

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peabody-to-announce-results-for-the-quarter-ended-september-30-2017-300530382.html

SOURCE Peabody