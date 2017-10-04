Bullion Gold Resources Appoints New Director - Jeff Sopatyk

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, British Columbia / TheNewswire / October 4, 2017: Bullion Gold Resources Corp. (TSX-V: BGD) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Jeff Sopatyk has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Company effective immediately. For the past 37 years, Mr. Sopatyk has been farming in the Saskatoon, Saskatchewan area. Mr. Sopatyk has a diploma in Agriculture from the University of Saskatchewan and twenty-five years ago he established a commercial seed growing business as a pedigree and Select Status seed grower. Mr. Sopatyk has been growing a wide array of seed crops including wheat, canola, barley, lentils, peas, hemp, and faba beans on his 7,000 acre farm and has cooperated with several researchers from the University of Saskatchewan over the years focusing on farm research, environmental issues, germ plasm trials, inoculants, fertilizers, and plant breeding programs.

Mr. Sopatyk has served as a director of the Saskatchewan Pulse Growers Association as well as a Director of Pulse Canada for several years and believes that Sustainability of Agriculture is crucial, with the world population expecting to rise dramatically.

Subject to TSX Venture acceptance, 200,000 incentive stock options at an exercise price of $0.39 have been granted to Mr. Sopatyk in conjunction with his appointment to the Board of Directors.

Mr. Joseph Meagher has resigned as a director and the Company would like to thank him for his years of service to the Company. Mr. Meagher will continue in his role as Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

For further information, please contact the Company at (604) 307-8290 or visit www.bulliongold.ca.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Chris Cooper"

Chris Cooper

President and CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2017 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.