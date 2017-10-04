Silver One Resources Hires Investor Relations Professional

Vancouver, October 4, 2017 - Silver One Resources Inc. (TSXV: SVE) (OTC Pink: SLVRF) (FSE: BRK1) ("Silver One") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an investor relations agreement with Monica Hamm effective October 1, 2017. Ms. Hamm will lead the investor relations activities for Silver One and serve as the point of contact for investor engagement to the financial community and with current and potential shareholders.

Monica Hamm is an investor relations professional with more than 20 years' experience in a diverse range of roles within the mining industry and environmental sector. Most recently, Monica held the position of Senior Manager, Investor Relations & Communications for approximately 12 years at Entrée Gold Inc. where she was responsible for all aspects of the Company's investor relations activities.

Ms. Hamm holds a B.Sc. (Geology) degree from Brandon University and started her career in the environmental lab industry in the U.S. later moving to Vancouver where she continued her career transitioning into roles that included project management and business development leading into investor relations. Monica is a member of the Canadian Investor Relations Institute (CIRI) and a director of the BC CIRI Chapter and was awarded the Belle Mulligan scholarship for the CIRI/Ivey Investor Relations Certification Program in 2015.

Under the terms of the investor relations agreement, Silver One has granted Ms. Hamm an option to purchase 200,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.45 per share under the terms of the stock option plan of Silver One, for a period of five (5) years from the date of grant. The options are subject to the vesting provisions and the terms and conditions of Silver One's stock option plan and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. The investor relations agreement is for a period of one (1) year, which may be extended by agreement of the parties.

Ms. Hamm is not related to Silver One, does not have any direct or indirect material interest in Silver One or its securities, other than the stock options as described above. All matters reported herein are subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About Silver One

Silver One is a silver focused exploration company that holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the past producing Candelaria Silver Project, located in Nevada, from SSR Mining Inc. (formerly, Silver Standard Resources Inc.) and a 100% interest in three significant silver assets located in Mexico: Penasco Quemado in the State of Sonora, La Frazada in the State of Nayarit, and Pluton in the State of Durango. The Mexican mining assets were acquired from First Mining Financing, which became a key shareholder as a result of the transaction.

