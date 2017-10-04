Zinc One Resources Inc. Appoints Investor Relations

Vancouver, October 4, 2017 - Zinc One Resources Inc. (TSXV: Z) (OTC Pink: ZZZOF) (FSE: RH33) ("Zinc One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an investor relations agreement with Monica Hamm effective October 1, 2017. Ms. Hamm will lead the investor relations activities for Zinc One and serve as the point of contact for investor engagement to the financial community and with current and potential shareholders.

Monica Hamm is an investor relations professional with more than 20 years' experience in a diverse range of roles within the mining industry and environmental sector. Most recently, Monica held the position of Senior Manager, Investor Relations & Communications for approximately 12 years at Entrée Gold Inc. where she was responsible for all aspects of the Company's investor relations activities.

Ms. Hamm holds a B.Sc. (Geology) degree from Brandon University and started her career in the environmental lab industry in the U.S. later moving to Vancouver where she continued her career transitioning into roles that included project management and business development leading into investor relations. Monica is a member of the Canadian Investor Relations Institute (CIRI) and a director of the BC CIRI Chapter and was awarded the Belle Mulligan scholarship for the CIRI/Ivey Investor Relations Certification Program in 2015.

Under the terms of the investor relations agreement, Zinc One has also granted Ms. Hamm an option to purchase 200,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.55 per share under the terms of the stock option plan of Zinc One, for a period of five (5) years from the date of grant. The options are subject to the vesting provisions and the terms and conditions of Zinc One's stock option plan and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. The investor relations agreement is for a period of one (1) year, which may be extended by agreement of the parties.

Ms. Hamm is not related to Zinc One, does not have any direct or indirect material interest in Zinc One or its securities, other than the stock options as described above. All matters reported herein are subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About Zinc One Resources Inc.

Zinc One is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of prospective and advanced zinc projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions. Zinc One's key assets are the Bongará Mine and Charlotte-Bongará Zinc-Oxide Projects in north-central Peru. The Bongará Zinc-Oxide Mine Project was in production from 2007 to 2008, but shut down due to the global financial crisis and concurrent decrease in the zinc price. Past production included 20% zinc grades and recoveries over 90% from surface and near-surface zinc nonsulfide mineralization. High-grade nonsulfide zinc mineralization is known to outcrop between the mined area and the Charlotte-Bongará Zinc-Oxide Project, which is nearly six kilometres to the NNW and where past drilling intercepted various near-surface zones with high-grade zinc. The Company is managed by a proven team of exploration geologists and engineers who have previously constructed and operated successful mining operations.

For more information, please visit the website at www.zincone.com or contact James Walchuck, CEO, President and director at (604) 683-0911 or email at info@zincone.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

ZINC ONE RESOURCES INC.

"signed"

_______________________

James Walchuck

CEO and President

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Zinc One cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond their respective control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Zinc One's limited operating history, its proposed exploration and development activities on the Bongará Zinc Oxide Project and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Zinc One does not undertake to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

