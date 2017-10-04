Uranium Participation Corporation Completes $40.6 Million Bought Deal Financing

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES./

TORONTO, Oct. 4, 2017 /CNW/ - Uranium Participation Corp. (TSX:U) (the "Company" or "UPC") is pleased to announce the closing of its bought deal equity offering of 11,600,000 common shares (the "Shares") of the Company at a price of $3.50 per Share, which included the full exercise of the over-allotment option granted to the underwriters, for gross proceeds of $40,600,000.

The offering was underwritten by a syndicate of underwriters co-led by Cormark Securities Inc. and Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation, as co-bookrunners, and included TD Securities Inc. and BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc.

The proceeds of the offering will be used by the Company to fund future purchases of uranium oxide in concentrates ("U 3 O 8 ") and/or uranium hexafluoride ("UF 6 ") and for general corporate purposes (as more fully described in the prospectus supplement dated September 27, 2017).

This press release is not an offer or a solicitation of an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The Shares have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration.

About Uranium Participation Corporation

Uranium Participation Corp. is a company that invests substantially all of its assets in U 3 O 8 and UF 6 (collectively "uranium"), with the primary investment objective of achieving appreciation in the value of its uranium holdings through increases in the uranium price. UPC provides investors with a unique opportunity to gain exposure to the price of uranium without the resource or project risk associated with investing in a traditional mining company. Additional information about Uranium Participation Corporation is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on Uranium Participation Corp.'s website at www.uraniumparticipation.com.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information that are based on the Company's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intent", "estimate", "anticipate", "plan", "should", "believe" or "continue" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology and include statements with respect to the use of proceeds for the Offering and the anticipated completion of uranium purchases.

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous factors, assumptions and estimates. A variety of factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, may cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in the forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, changes in commodity prices and foreign exchange as well as the risk that the Company will not be successful in completing the purchase of additional U 3 O 8 and/or UF 6 on terms satisfactory to the Company. For a description of the principal risks of the Company, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated May 16, 2017, a copy of which is available at www.sedar.com.

These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although management reviews the reasonableness of its assumptions and estimates, unusual and unanticipated events may occur which render them inaccurate. Under such circumstances, future performance may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Except where required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information statement.

