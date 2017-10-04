Opus One Resources provides an update of its ongoing field work program

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Oct 4, 2017) - Opus One Resources Inc. ("Opus One" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:OOR) is pleased to announce it has completed a mechanical trenching program on the Fecteau property, located in Urban-Barry sector, as well as on the Grizzly and WinWin properties, located within Chibougamau-Chapais mining camp. Stripping sites were previously identified by prospecting, proximal to or directly above geophysical induced polarization (IP) anomalies. Trenches revealed new geological features such as mineralized shear zones and sulfides bearing quartz veins.

Detailed mapping, high resolution photo mosaics by drone, as well as systematic channel sampling for gold assaying are in progress on Fecteau, Grizzly and WinWin. The assay results are expected within a few weeks.

The CEO, Louis Morin, declared: « Since we completed the first financing, in September 2016, Opus One is very active in the field. We were able to work on several projects, including geophysical surveys completed on the Fecteau property located in Urban-Barry belt, host of the Windfall Lake deposit, as well as on the Grizzly and WinWin properties, in the Chibougamau-Chapais area. This program has allowed us to reveal several IP anomalies which are now targeted in the ongoing program. It is with a heightened interest that we continue with our trenching programs on these projects. »

About Opus One: Opus One Resources Inc. is a mining exploration company focused on discovering high quality gold and base metals deposits within strategically located properties within proven mining camps, sometimes close to existing mines in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt located in north-west Quebec and north-east Ontario - one of the most prolific gold deposits area in the world. Opus One holds assets in Val-d'Or, Matagami and Chibougamau areas. Bachelor Extension property is adjacent to Metanor Resources Inc.- Bachelor Gold Mine, Vezza Extension and Vezza North are located few kilometers West and North of Nottaway Resources Vezza Mine. Courvillle property is located east of Val D'Or.

Opus One also optioned three properties, all easily accessible by a good road network: Fecteau property, located in the Urban-Barry belt, host of Osisko Mining's Windfall Lake deposit, currently one of the most active area in Canada; Winwin property, located directly North of Iamgold's Monster Lake property, and the Grizzly property, located 40 kilometers north-west of the city of Chapais in a similar geological setting to the Northern Superior Inc.- Croteau East project.

Tony Brisson, P. Geo, acts as a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release.

