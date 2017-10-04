Antler Gold commences 2,500 metre drill program and significantly extends high-grade Elm gold zone at the Wilding Lake Gold Project, Newfoundland

HALIFAX, Oct. 4, 2017 /CNW/ - Antler Gold Inc. ("Antler") (TSX-V: ANTL) is pleased to announce that the minimum 2,500 metre ("m") drill program has commenced at the Wilding Lake Gold Project in central Newfoundland. In addition, mechanical trenching has resulted in extending the high-grade gold Elm zone to approximately 165m in strike length (zone remains open in both directions) and initial significant gold assay results from the Raven Zone were returned.

Drilling Program

A minimum 2,500m core drilling program commenced on October 4th to evaluate a total of fifteen targets. Eight targets are gold occurrences discovered in 2016 and 2017 from systematic grassroots exploration programs and seven are selected priority geophysical targets. The gold occurrences to be drilled include the newly discovered Raven Zone and the Red Ochre Complex and the 2016 discovery zones; Alder, Taz, Elm, Cedar, Birch and Dogberry. All occurrences demonstrate a strong gold system producing high grade and significant widths that include:

Raven Zone: Four initial rock grab samples returned assay values of 273.8 grams/tonne ("g/t"), 15.4g/t, 13.6g/t and 3.5g/t

Red Ochre Complex: Five Initial rock grab samples yielded assay values of 24.0g/t, 15.2g/t, 14.3g/t, 1.9g/t and 27 parts per billion (ppb)

Alder Zone: 6.0g/t over 8.5m, 8.7g/t over 6.7m and 49.3g/t over 4.6m

Taz Zone: 28.8g/t over 1.0m, 12.2g/t over 0.9m and 14.6g/t over 0.65m

Elm Zone: 101.5g/t over 0.5m, 93.1g/t over 1.3m, 37.5g/t over 0.9m and 18.0g/t over 1.2m

Note that rock grab samples are selected samples and results are not necessarily indicative of the mineralization hosted on or the potential of the property.

For a map showing the location of the gold occurrence targets in the drilling program, please visit www.antlergold.com and click on "News Release October 4th, 2017".

Trenching Program Update

The mechanical trenching program that commenced on August 15th continues and most recently has resulted in extending the Elm zone strike length to approximately 165m from 60m (zone remains open in both directions along strike). Earlier trenching resulted in the discovery of two new gold occurrences (the Red Ochre Complex and Raven Zone) in August and previously described in a press release dated August 30th, 2017.

Elm Zone

The eastern extension of the Elm zone was discovered by recent trenching extending the strike length to approximately 165m. The Elm zone remains open along strike in both directions and trenching is continuing to open up the zone along strike. The quartz vein system attains a width of up to 3m in the extended trenched area with visible gold noted in outcrop. The Elm zone quartz vein system is hosted within intensely sheared Rogerson Lake conglomerate with chalcopyrite and malachite mineralization. Saw-cut rock channel assay results from the original Elm zone discovery described previously in press release dated January 24th, 2017 returned high-grade gold values ranging from 1.0 to 101.5 g/t Au, with a weighted average of 20.6 g/t Au (based on the 22 channels) that sampled the laminated quartz vein that attains a width up to 2.0m in this area.

Raven Zone

The Raven Zone is located approximately 600m southwest of the Alder Zone where trenching exposed a minimum 3.0m wide shear zone with significant quartz veining with pyrite, chalcopyrite and malachite mineralization hosted within the Rogerson Lake conglomerate. Four rock grab samples yielded gold assay values of 273.8g/t, 15.4g/t, 13.6g/t, and 3.5g/t. Note that grab samples are selected samples and results are not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted on or indicative of a property's potential.

Red Ochre Complex

The Red Ochre Complex is located approximately 400m to the southwest of the Raven Zone and consists of brittle fracture style quartz veins and quartz stockworks hosted by felsic volcanic rock. Sulphide mineralization predominantly occurs as disseminated and fracture fill pyrite stringers. Anomalous gold mineralization in rock occurs over an extensive area that is peripheral to the contact area of a regional linear magnetic high unit that trends across the property in a northeast direction. This unit is a significant property wide gold target for further focussed exploration. Elevated gold grades occur where cross-cutting deformation structures cross the linear magnetic high unit where initial rock grab sample gold grades returned 24.0g/t, 15.2g/t, 14.3g/t, 1.9 g/t and 27 parts per billion (ppb), and previously described in a press release dated August 30th, 2017. Note that rock grab samples are selected samples and results are not necessarily indicative of the mineralization hosted on or the potential of the property.

The till depth within the Red Ochre Complex area is quite deep in places and further work that includes the ongoing channel sampling and drilling programs in this general area is required before any conclusions can be made regarding continuity of mineralization, orientation, potential strike length and width, and gold grade.

About Antler Gold Inc.

Antler Gold Inc. currently controls seven projects totalling approximately 634.5 square kilometres and 140 kilometres of prospective strike length following an important regional gold bearing structural corridor that runs for roughly 300 kilometres diagonally across Newfoundland and hosts Antler's gold occurrences, Marathon Gold Corp.'s Valentine Lake project that is located immediately adjacent to and southwest of the Project, as well as Benton Resources' Cape Ray deposit. Work by Antler and others to date indicate that the mineralizing system along this trend, and specifically on the Wilding Lake project, is capable of producing both high grade gold and significant widths. Gold mineralization occurs within shear-related orogenic style quartz veins and quartz stockwork underneath shallow overburden in an area that has not previously been systematically explored for gold.

Quality Control

All rock samples were collected by Antler Gold Inc. personnel on site and were stored at Antler's secure facility located in Millertown, Newfoundland. Samples were sealed in bags and transported by Antler personnel to the Eastern Analytical Inc. laboratory in Springdale, Newfoundland. Gold was analyzed by 30g fire assay with AA-finish. Field management and Quality Assurance/Quality Control was performed by Dave Evans, P.Geo., Regional Manager of Antler Gold Inc., and Spencer Vatcher, P.Geo., Silvertip Exploration Consultants Inc. Interpretation of results was performed by Howard Bird P.Geo., Antlers VP, Exploration and Dave Evans, P.Geo. Antler Gold employs a QA/QC program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices.

Howard Bird, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration of Antler Gold Inc., is the qualified person as defined by NI 43-101 guidelines and has reviewed and approved this release.

Cautionary Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information, such as statements regarding Antler's planned work program for the Project. This information is based on current expectations and assumptions (including assumptions relating to general economic and market conditions) that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, including risks relating to the ability to complete the work program in the expected timeframe, adverse weather and other conditions affecting work programs at the Project. Actual results may differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking information. Antler does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking information in this release, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking information unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Antler. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the filings made by Antler with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

