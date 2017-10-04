Walker River Resources Announces 12.85 g/t Gold over 9.2 Meters

Vancouver, October 4, 2017 - Walker River Resources Corp. (TSXV: "WRR") ("Walker" or the "Company") is pleased to announce initial results from the 2017 reverse circulation ("RC") drill program on the Lapon Canyon gold project, located approximately 60 kilometres southeast of Yerington, Nevada.

The present drill program is designed to expand gold mineralized zones discovered by the company in 2015 and 2016, and to discover and delineate new gold mineralized zones.

These are preliminary results from the 2017 drill program and further assays are pending.

Highlights Include:

RC drill hole LC 17-14 intersected 12.85 grams per tonne gold over 9.2 meters from 10.6 to 19.8 meters.

RC drill hole LC 17-13 intersected 21.03 grams per tonne gold over 3.0 meters from 22.9 to 25.9 meters.

Drill Hole From

m To

m Length**

m Assay

(g/t Au) LC 17-14 10.6 19.8 9.2 12.85 Including 10.6 12.2 1.5 32.6 Including 18.3 19.8 1.5 26.2











1.5 19.8 18.3 7.8



















LC 17-13 22.9 25.9 3.0 21.03 Including 24.5 25.9 1.5 40.0











15.2 25.9 10.7 5.6

**True widths approx. 80% in LC 17-14

Initial drilling began on the project in Dec 2015 and 2016. Highlights (previously announced) included 77.62 g/t gold (uncut) over 12.2 meters in RC drill hole LC 16-10; 48.02 g/t gold (uncut) over 13.7 meters; 39.17 g/t gold (uncut) over 9.2 meters in RC drill hole LC 16-12; 7.62 g/t gold over 18.3 meters in RC drill hole LC 15-03; 7.84 g/t gold over 22.9 meters in RC drill hole LC 15-02, among others.

The drill program is planned to resume at the end of this month. Further results will be released as available.

About the Lapon Project

The Lapon Project consists of 96 claims (1,940 acres) situated in the Wassuk Range, easily accessible by secondary state roads from the main highway (25 kilometres). A state grid power transmission line passes within three kilometres of the Lapon Project. The Lapon Project is located within the Walker Lane shear zone, a 100-kilometre-wide structural corridor extending in a southeast direction from Reno, Nevada. Within this trend, numerous gold, silver, and copper mines are located, notably the historic Comstock Lode mines in Virginia City. Also, the past producing Esmeralda/Aurora gold mine, with reported production of some one million ounces and the Anaconda open pit copper mine in Yerington, Nevada.

The Lapon Project is cut by a series of steeply dipping cross fault structures cutting across the Walker trend, analogous to other cross fault structures responsible for many gold and base metal deposits in the world. These faults are heavily sheared and altered (sericite, iron oxides) with abundant silica, varying in width from 60 to 300 meters. Four of these structures have been discovered at Lapon and at least two can be traced for over four kilometers.

Small scale high grade mining began on the project in 1914. Approximately 600 meters of drifts and raises were developed from two adits and a two-stamp mill was built. Further underground work was carried out, returning numerous assay values in the range of one ounce per ton, with a sample at the end of an adit returning 20.6 ounces per ton. (National Instrument 43-101, Montgomery and Barr, 2004). Additional work on the Project in the following years, included the installation of a ball mill and milling facilities.

Sampling Methodology, Chain of Custody, Quality Control and Quality Assurance

All sampling was conducted under the supervision of the Company's project geologists and the chain of custody from the drill to the sample preparation facility was continuously monitored. A blank or certified reference material was inserted approximately every tenth sample. The Lapon samples were delivered to ALS Minerals certified laboratory facility in Reno, NV. The samples were crushed, pulverized and the sample pulps digested and analyzed for gold using fire assay fusion and a 50g gravimetric finish. Higher grade samples used a 1kg screen fire assay with screen to 100 microns and 50g gravimetric finish.

The scientific and technical content and interpretations contained in this news release have been reviewed, verified and approved by E. Gauthier, geol., Eng (OIQ) a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

