Golden Queen Confirms No Undisclosed Information

VANCOUVER, Oct. 4, 2017 /CNW/ - Golden Queen Mining Co. Ltd. (TSX:GQM; OTCQX:GQMNF) ("Golden Queen" or "the Company") announces that it is not aware of any material undisclosed information pertaining to the Company's operations. Mining activities at the Company's Soledad Mountain project are proceeding in the normal course and it is anticipated that the financial results of the third quarter of 2017 will be in line with those reported for the second quarter. Additional information on the results of Q3 operations will be announced in due course.

About Golden Queen Mining Co. Ltd.:

Golden Queen is a gold and silver producer holding a 50% interest in an open pit, heap leach mining operation on the Soledad Mountain property, located just outside the town of Mojave in Kern County in southern California.

