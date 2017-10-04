Diese Seite verwendet Cookies. Durch die Nutzung unserer Seite erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, dass wir Cookies setzen. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Cavan Receives Approval for St-Onge Wollastonite Deposit Acquisition

04.10.2017  |  FSCwire

Vancouver, British Columbia (FSCwire) - Cavan Ventures Inc. ("Cavan" or the "Company") (CVN.H - TSXV) is pleased to announced that it has received approval regarding its previously announced acquisition of the St. Onge Wollastonite Deposit, located in the St-Onge township, in the Saguenay - Lac St. Jean region of Quebec.

The acquisition was previously announced in the Company's August 2, 2017 news release, which contains a further description of the mineral project.  To maintain and exercise its option to acquire the St. Onge Wollastonite Deposit, the Company will, over a 3 year period, issue a total of 8 million common shares (of which 4 million shares will now be issued, with a hold period expiring February 4, 2018), make total cash payments of $750,000 (of which $50,000 has now be paid), and incur $2 million in exploration expenditures.  The optionor will also be granted a 2% NSR royalty, of which 1% can be purchased by the Company for $1 million.  Additionally, a $5 per tonne royalty on the first million tonnes of raw material shipped from the property without processing will be granted; should more than one million tonnes of unprocessed material be shipped from the property, the royalty will be decreased to $1 per tonne.  Additionally, any amazonite and other gemstone minerals produced from the property will remain the optionor's.

Cavan's mission is to identify, acquire and advance high potential mining prospects located in North America for the benefit of its stakeholders.  For more information regarding Cavan, visit Cavan's website at www.cavanventuresinc.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Peter Swistak"

_________________________

Peter Swistak

President

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Telephone: 1-604-683-3995

Toll Free: 1-888-945-4770

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



To view this press release as a PDF file, click onto the following link:
public://news_release_pdf/Cavan10042017.pdf

Source: Cavan Ventures Inc. (TSX Venture:CVN.H)

To follow Cavan Ventures Inc. on your favorite social media platform or financial websites, please click on the icons below.


Maximum News Dissemination by FSCwire. http://www.fscwire.com

Copyright © 2017 Filing Services Canada Inc.






Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!



Mineninfo

Cavan Ventures Inc.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.cavanventuresinc.com


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
In Ausübung dieses Rechtes wird allen Behörden, insbesondere Ämtern, juristischen Personen öffentlichen Rechts,
in dieser Weise beliehenen Personen und Anstalten öffentlichen Rechts der Zutritt zu unseren Netzseiten verboten!"

Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2017.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap