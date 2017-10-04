Contango ORE Announces Record Date and Annual Meeting Date to Approve the Election of Directors

Contango Ore Inc. (OTCQB: CTGO) (the “Company”) announced today that stockholders of record at the close of business on September 20, 2017 will be mailed a proxy for the election of Directors of the Company and other matters and will be entitled to vote at the annual meeting of stockholders of the Company. The proxy statement will be mailed to stockholders of the Company on or about October 4, 2017. Stockholders of the Company are invited to attend the annual meeting at 3700 Buffalo Speedway, Second Floor, Houston, Texas 77098 on November 14, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. Central Time.

Stockholders will be asked to elect a Board of Directors until the next annual meeting of stockholders, ratify the appointment of Hein & Associates LLP as independent auditors, ratify and approve the Amended and Restated 2010 Equity Compensation Plan, and ratify and approve, on a non-binding basis, the compensation of the Company’s executives. Stockholders of the Company may cast one vote for each share of common stock that they own as of the record date. The election of Directors and other matters will require an affirmative vote of a majority of the shares present in person or by proxy and voting at the annual meeting.

About Contango ORE, Inc.

Contango Ore Inc. is a Houston-based company that engages in the exploration in Alaska for gold and associated minerals. Additional information can be found on our web page at www.contangoore.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning the proposed joint venture transaction between the Company and Royal Gold, the expected timetable for completing the proposed transaction, its financial and business impact, management’s beliefs and objectives with respect thereto, and management’s current expectations for future operating and financial performance. Forward-looking statements regarding the Company are intended to be covered by the safe harbor "forward-looking statements" provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, based on the Company’s current expectations and includes statements regarding future results of operations, quality and nature of the asset base, the assumptions upon which estimates are based and other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, strategies or statements about future events or performance (often, but not always, using words such as "expects", “projects”, "anticipates", "plans", "estimates", "potential", "possible", "probable", or "intends", or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "will", "should", or "could" be taken, occur or be achieved). Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those, reflected in the statements. These risks include, but are not limited to: the risks of the exploration and the mining industry (for example, operational risks in exploring for, developing mineral reserves; risks and uncertainties involving geology; the speculative nature of the mining industry; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to future production, costs and expenses; the volatility of natural resource prices, including prices of gold and associated minerals; the existence and extent of commercially exploitable minerals in properties acquired by the Company; potential delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures; the interpretation of exploration results and the estimation of mineral resources; the loss of key employees or consultants; health, safety and environmental risks and risks related to weather and other natural disasters); uncertainties as to the availability and cost of financing; inability to realize expected value from acquisitions; inability of our management team to execute its plans to meet its goals; and the possibility that government policies may change or governmental approvals may be delayed or withheld, including the inability to obtain any mining permits. Additional information on these and other factors which could affect the Company’s exploration program or financial results are included in the Company’s other reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from the projections in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of management at the time the statements are made. The Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change.

