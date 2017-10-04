Diese Seite verwendet Cookies. Durch die Nutzung unserer Seite erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, dass wir Cookies setzen. Mehr erfahren
Inventus Mining Comments on Market Activity

04.10.2017  |  GlobeNewswire

TORONTO, Oct. 04, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inventus Mining Corp. (TSX-V:IVS) (“Inventus” or the “Company”), at the request of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC), confirms that it is not aware of any material undisclosed information related to the Company that would explain the recent increase in the market price and level of trading activity of its shares.

About Inventus Mining Corp.

Inventus is a mineral exploration company focused on the world-class mining district of Sudbury, Ontario. Our principal asset is a 100% interest in the Pardo Paleoplacer Gold Project located 65 km northeast of Sudbury. Pardo is the first important paleoplacer gold discovery found in North America. Inventus has 106,971,069 common shares outstanding (116,965,236 shares on a fully diluted basis).

Visit http://www.inventusmining.com for more information.

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Stefan Spears
Chairman and CEO
Inventus Mining Corp.
Tel: (647) 258-0395 x280
E-mail: info@inventusmining.com

Neither TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, regulation services provider, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained in this news release.


