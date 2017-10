Ardiden Ltd (ASX:ADV) Webcast

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Diversified minerals explorer and developer Ardiden Ltd. (ASX:ADV) provides the opportunity to listen to an audio webcast with Brad Boyle, CEO and Executive Director in a presentation titled:"Maiden JORC Resource Completed for Seymour Lake Lithium Project, Canada"The webcast will be made available on the Boardroom Media website. To listen to the webcast, copy the following details into your web browser:http://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/0F707AUGThe presentation details are as follows:Speaker: Brad Boyle, Executive DirectorLive date: Thursday, 5 October 2017 at 8.00am AEDT.





About Ardiden Ltd:



Ardiden Ltd. (ASX:ADV) is an emerging international strategic metals company which is focused on the exploration, evaluation and development of four 100 per cent owned projects located in the established mining jurisdiction of Ontario, Canada.







Source:



Ardiden Ltd.





Contact:

Investors: Brad Boyle Ardiden Ltd. Tel: +61-8-6555-2950 Media: Nicholas Read Read Corporate Mobile: +61-419-929-046