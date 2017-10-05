Intermin Resources Limited (ASX:IRC) 2017 Annual Report

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Intermin Resources Ltd. (ASX:IRC) has made significant progress during the year on a number of fronts including value accretive acquisitions, exploration success, the commencement of our first mine at Teal and the divestment or joint venture of non-core assets in line with the new strategic plan. Intermin had approximately $3M cash as at June 30, no debt and holdings in ASX listed Companies with a value of $1.2M.
To view the Annual Report, please visit: http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/J157D855
About Intermin Resources Limited:
Intermin Resources Ltd. (ASX:IRC) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal Stage 1 gold mine is currently in production.
Intermin is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.
Intermin is targeting the definition of significant high grade open cut and underground gold deposits, has acquired highly prospective tenure and will continue to actively pursue consolidation and value-adding joint venture opportunities for the benefit of all stakeholders.
Jon Price Managing Director Tel: +61-8-9386-9534 E: jon.price@intermin.com.au Lorry Hughes Director - Business Development Tel: +61-8-9386-9534 E: lorry.hughes@intermin.com.au Michael Vaughan Media Relations - Fivemark Partners Tel: +61-422-602-720 E: michael.vaughan@fivemark.com.au
