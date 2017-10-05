Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) Full Year Statutory Accounts 2016-17

Brisbane, Australia (ABN Newswire) - During the year ended 30 June 2017, Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) completed the acquisition of unlisted company LithNRG Pty Ltd, that controls two Argentine subsidiaries with lithium brine projects in Argentina, and entered into an option agreement with Petra Energy SA, to be fully paid in LKE script, over a large block of mining leases and exploration applications over potential lithium bearing pegmatites.Exploration commenced over these projects where access has been granted, further leases have been added to consolidate ownership and other applications have been advanced towards gaining access.To view the Annual Report, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/1H67BDD8





About Lake Resources NL:



Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) is undertaking an aggressive exploration programme to explore and develop prime lithium projects in Argentina, owned 100%, among some of the largest players in the lithium sector. Lake holds one of the largest lithium tenement packages in Argentina (~170,000Ha) secured prior to a significant ‘rush’ by major companies with three key lithium brine projects located in the Lithium Triangle which produces half of the world’s lithium. Lake also holds one large package of lithium pegmatite properties which were an unappreciated source of lithium in Argentina until recently.



The three key brine projects, Olaroz/Cauchari, Paso and Kachi, have similar settings to major world class brine projects being developed in the highly prospective Jujuy and Catamarca Provinces. One project is located next to Orocobre’s Olaroz lithium production and SQM/Lithium Americas Cauchari project. The Kachi project covers 50,000 Ha over a salt lake south of FMC’s lithium operation and near Albemarle’s Antofalla project. Exploration and permitting will provide several catalysts for the company’s growth as these areas are assessed for major discoveries.



Significant corporate transactions continue in adjacent leases with development of SQM/Lithium Americas Olaroz/Cauchari project with an equity/debt investment over $300 million and Advantage Lithium’s equity transaction in some of Orocobre’s leases. LSC Lithium has also raised over $60 million on a large lease package in similar areas as Lake’s properties.





Source:



Lake Resources NL





Contact:

Steve Promnitz Managing Director Lake Resources NL T: +61-2-9188-7864 E: steve@lakeresources.com.au