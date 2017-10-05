Cardinal Resources Ltd (ASX:CDV) Annual Report to Shareholders

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - The principal activity of Cardinal Resources Ltd. (ASX:CDV) is gold exploration in Ghana. The Corporation holds interests in five tenements prospective for gold mineralisation in Ghana in two NE-SW trending Paleo-Proterozoic granite-greenstone belts: the Bolgatanga Project and the Namdini Gold Project ("Namdini Gold Project" or "Namdini"), which are, respectively, located within the Nangodi and Bole-Bolgatanga Greenstone Belts in northeast Ghana, and the Subranum Project, which is located within the Sefwi Greenstone Belt in southwest Ghana.
The main focus of activity is the Namdini Gold Project where an Indicated Mineral Resource of 120 M tonnes grading 1.1 g/t Au for 4.3 Moz Au and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 84 M tonnes grading 1.2 g/t Au for 3.1 Moz Au each at a 0.5 g/t Au cutoff grade, has been established. The map that follows shows the location of the Namdini Gold Project and the Corporation's other properties in Ghana.
To view the Annual Report, please visit: http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/096LPWNF
About Cardinal Resources Ltd:
Cardinal Resources Ltd. (ASX:CDV) (OTCMKTS:CRDNF) is an African gold-focused exploration and development company which holds interests in tenements within Ghana, West Africa.
The Company’s Namdini Project has a declared 4Moz Maiden Gold Resource which is open. The Company is focused on the development of the Namdini project through a resource expansion drilling programme, prefeasibility studies, detailed metallurgical test work and process flowsheet studies. Exploration activity is also underway on the Company’s Bolgatanga and Subranum Projects.
