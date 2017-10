Broken Hill Prospecting Ltd (ASX:BPL) Annual Report June 2017

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - An increased focus on exploration and development programs on Broken Hill Prospecting Ltd. 's (ASX:BPL) core heavy mineral sands leases (HMS) achieved strong results. A restructure of its interests in the NSW sector of the world leading Murray Basin has set up the company for growth in coming years.To view the Annual Report, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/534KJSV4





About Broken Hill Prospecting Ltd:



Broken Hill Prospecting Ltd. (ASX:BPL) is focused on the development of strategic technology mineral resources: Cobalt and Heavy Mineral Sands (HMS). The Thackaringa Cobalt Project is potentially a world class deposit, well positioned to met the growing demand for Lithium-ion batteries. The Murray Basin HMS Project is targeting the establishment of a sustainable pipeline of high grade, low tonnage deposits (titanium and zirconium) amenable to processing through mobile mining unit technology.





Source:



Broken Hill Prospecting Ltd.





Contact:

Trangie Johnston Chief Executive Officer Ian Morgan Company Secretary Broken Hill Prospecting Ltd. T: +61-2-9238-1170 E: info@bhpl.net.au WWW: www.bhpl.biz