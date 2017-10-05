FINANCE VIDEO: New Century Resources (ASX:NCZ) Strong News Flow Drives Increased Valuation

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - New Century Resources (ASX:NCZ) has released a number of strong announcements in the past couple of months relating to their Century Zinc Mine in Queensland.Highlights include:- Resource upgrade - 79Mt at 3% Zn, 12g/t Ag (100% measured);- Metallurgical recoveries - zinc recoveries of up to 64%;- Project ownership - 100% ownership (previously 70%);- Re-start study - due 4Q17 ; and- Historical South Block drilling - multiple broad high-grade intercepts identified as an extension of the Century ore body - 26.4m at 8.1% Zneq. & 21.6m at 9.9% Zneq.Analyst comment: Since listing just over two months ago, New Century has been one of the best performing stocks on the ASX, as their share price has risen from $0.34/share (SP when TSI initiated coverage) to currently be trading at $1.20/share. This is not surprising given the strong and continuous news flow released by company, as well as the zinc price reaching decade long highs of more than US$3,300/t (US$1.50/lb).Given these announcements we reviewed and updated a number of our key assumptions, including our throughput rate (12Mtpa - TSI), zinc recoveries (60% - TSI) and head grade (3%Zn - TSI) assumptions, which increases our forecasted production to 216,000tpa of zinc metal per annum. At this production rate the Century mine would become the sixth largest zinc operations globally (2016 annual production - SNL).The information in this email should not be the only trigger for your investment decision. We strongly recommend you seek professional financial advice whenever making financial investment decisions.Valuation: We have increased our valuation for New Century Resources $3.03/ share.To view the video, please visit:http://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/90253/NCZ





New Century Resources Ltd., formerly Attila Resources Limited, is a mineral exploration company based in Subiaco, Western Australia.



The Sophisticated Investor is a new equity investment tool which seeks to assist investors in becoming more informed in their investment decision making.





Adam Kiley
Director
TSI Capital Pty Ltd