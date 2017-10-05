Prize Mining Commences Baseline Environmental Studies in Anticipation of Bulk Sampling

CALGARY, Oct. 5, 2017 /CNW/ - PRIZE MINING CORPORATION ("Prize" or the "Company") (TSXV:PRZ) (OTCQB:PRZFF) (MQSP:GR:FRANKFURT) is pleased to announce it has commenced an environmental baseline and monitoring program on its contiguous Kena-Daylight-Toughnut Gold Properties, located near Nelson in southeastern British Columbia.

"Obtaining baseline environmental data and continued water quality monitoring are key requirements to move our project through exploration and development. With this goal in mind as well as the importance to Prize of maintaining a positive social license, the Company has initiated this sampling program" stated Feisal Somji, president and chief executive officer. "The company is fully financed and moving towards a fall discovery focused drill program."

Masse Environmental Consultants Ltd. ("Masse"), based in Nelson, assisted in designing the baseline water quality sampling program at 16 creek sampling locations to monitor the upper catchment of two local watersheds. Terralogic Exploration Inc. and Prize's employees were trained by Masse to perform the sampling at all 16 sites for the past 3 months. The water sampling program is designed to obtain baseline chemical and sediment loads of high and low flow conditions over a one-year period, to identify any parameters concern, and to monitor changes (if any) related to development in the area. Masse will help interpret the data and the results will be imperative for permitting an aggressive bulk sampling program for 2018.

Jarrod Brown, P.Geo., a Qualified Person under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.

About Prize Mining

Prize is a Calgary based junior mining issuer with offices in Calgary, Alberta and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. Prize is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mining properties.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Follow Prize Mining Corp. on Facebook

Follow Prize Mining Corp. on Twitter

Follow Prize Mining Corp. on LinkedIn

SOURCE Prize Mining Corp.