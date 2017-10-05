Rockcliff Acquires Gold Property, Snow Lake, Manitoba

Toronto, Ontario (FSCwire) - Rockcliff Copper Corp. (“Rockcliff“ or the “Company”) (TSX.V: RCU) (FRANKFURT: RO0, WKN: A142TR) is pleased to announce that the Company, through its 100% owned subsidiary, Goldpath Resources Corp., has entered into an option agreement to earn a 100% interest in the Berry Creek gold property, located in Snow Lake, Manitoba. The Berry Creek gold property is located approximately 5 kilometres by highway from a 2,000 tonne per day (“tpd”) gold mill facility in the Snow Lake mining camp within the prolific Flin Flon-Snow Lake Greenstone Belt located in central Manitoba.

President & CEO of Rockcliff, Ken Lapierre commented, “The Berry Creek gold property becomes our fourth high grade gold property located in the middle of a world class Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide mining camp known originally for its gold mining potential. The Berry Creek gold property hosts numerous areas with high grade gold mineralization located in outcrop and in surface trenches. Historical diamond drilling below the trenches also intersected high grade gold mineralization in gold bearing quartz-rich intrusive rocks. The gold mineralization is interpreted to be associated with fault splays off the main regional Berry Creek Thrust Fault within a large felsic to intermediate intrusive complex. The potential gold targets on the Berry Creek gold property are high grade gold within quartz veins and low grade gold in intrusive rocks which has never been investigated historically. Our plan is to advance the Berry Creek gold property through geophysics, geology and drilling in 2018.”

Several areas of historical gold mineralization on the Berry Creek gold property include:

1. Visible gold in grab samples. Assays from trace up to 90.0g/t gold , trace up to 2.48% zinc and trace up to 0.51% copper

2. Drill hole Snow-03 intersected 3.8g/t gold across 3.6 metres starting at 6.6 metres

3. Drill hole Snow-06 intersected 4.7g/t gold across 4.3 metres starting at 37.0 metres including 19.0g/t gold across 0.5 metres

4. Drill hole Snow-17 intersected 3.5g/t gold across 4.0 metres starting at 17.5 metres including 13.4g/t gold across 0.5 metres

Several highlights of the Berry Creek gold property include:

1) High Grade Gold: surface Visible Gold and high grade gold drill results above 100 metres vertical

2) Low Grade Gold: potential for a large low grade gold environment

3) Location: 5 kilometres from a 2,000tpd gold mill facility in the Snow Lake mining camp

4) Geophysical Anomalies: untested airborne anomalies are located within property

5) Base Metal Potential: property surrounded by base metal mines and deposits

Rockcliff can acquire a 100% interest in the Berry Creek gold property by paying the owner an aggregate of $140,000 cash over a three year period including $35,000 on signing and $35,000 annually in three equal payments. Expenditure requirements to keep the option in good standing over five years total $500,000 with a minimum $75,000 expenditure requirement in in any year. The owner will retain a 2.0% Net Smelter Royalty (NSR) on the Berry Creek gold property of which 1.0% NSR can be purchased at any time for $500,000 per 0.5% NSR. The owner’s remaining NSR will be subject to a right of first refusal in favour of Rockcliff.

Ken Lapierre P.Geo., President and CEO of Rockcliff., a Qualified Person in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in NI 43-101, has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this press release.

About Rockcliff Copper Corporation

Rockcliff is a Canadian resource exploration company focused on the discovery, advancement and consolidation of a portfolio of the highest grade, undeveloped metal deposits in the prolific Flin Flon – Snow Lake Greenstone Belt located in central Manitoba. The Company’s current portfolio of projects, totalling in excess of 45,000 hectares, is located in and around the Snow Lake mining camp and hosts the highest grade undeveloped NI 43-101 copper deposits (the gold-rich Talbot copper deposit and the Rail copper deposit), and the highest grade undeveloped historical zinc deposits (the Lon zinc deposit, the Bur zinc deposit, the Morgan zinc deposit and the down dip continuation of the Pen zinc deposit). The Company’s projects also include Manitoba’s first and highest grade former lode gold producer (Laguna gold property), three additional gold-rich properties (SLG gold property, DSN gold property and Berry Creek gold property), a Net Smelter Royalty (NSR) on the Tower property (the T-1 copper deposit)slated for potential production in 2019 and the near surface MacBride zinc deposit located north of Snow Lake near Leaf Rapids, Manitoba.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results of the Company to be materially different from the historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking. Although Rockcliff believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

