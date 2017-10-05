Maxtech Introduces S.K. Sarawagi as New Strategic Partner

Vancouver, British Columbia (FSCwire) - Maxtech Ventures Inc. (CSE: MVT) (Frankfurt: M1N) (OTC: MTEHF), (“Maxtech” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with S.K. Sarawagi & Co. Pvt. Ltd. located in India.

S.K. Sarawagi & Co. Pvt. Ltd. is one of India’s oldest and largest mining companies and one of the largest exporters of steel input minerals from India to China. The Company and S.K. Sarawagi entered into a strategic cooperation agreement to form the foundation for business development opportunities enabling the joint exploration, evaluation, development and potential acquisition of Manganese mineral deposits. The agreement provides a framework for the opportunity for S.K. Sarawagi to be able to access projects currently controlled by Maxtech or under negotiation that it may normally not be able to because of this strategic cooperation agreement. The term of the agreement is 3 years.

Peter Wilson, CEO of Maxtech said “Maxtech welcomes the Sarawagi family to the Company. This alliance provides a unique opportunity for Maxtech to expand its established high grade manganese claims beyond Brazil with an established Manganese mining conglomerate. The Company has begun research and preliminary due diligence on potential permits and mines for acquisition in Africa. The Company feels this jurisdiction will be an excellent near term benefit for all stakeholders. ”

About S.K. Sarawagi & Co. Pvt. Ltd.

www.sarawagi.com

The Company is the flagship of the SARAWAGI Group and started as a fledgling manganese ore mining company in the year 1961 in India. Its ability to innovate, adapt, respond & deliver its products to market needs enabled the company to emerge as the largest producer - exporter of Manganese ores from India. The group has been exporting Manganese ore to East Asian countries such as Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and the People's Republic of China. In the Exim policy of 1964, the Govt. of India decided to canalise the export of Manganese ore, Chrome Ore & Iron Ore through MMTC [Minerals and Metals Trading Corporation of India] only. This proved to be a blessing in disguise as it involved greater transparency and resulted in the Company’s exports touching 1.5 lakh metric tons of Manganese ore in the year 1966-67 alone, which was the second year of MMTC’s operations.

About Maxtech Ventures Inc.

Maxtech Ventures Inc. is a Canadian based diversified industries corporation with gold and manganese mineral properties. Its focus is on mining and the products that are derived therefrom.

For additional information see the Company’s web site at http://www.maxtech-ventures.com

Email to info@maxtech-ventures.com

Phone: 604-484-8989

Further information about the Company is available on www.SEDAR.com under the Company’s profile.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements contained in this release may constitute “forward–looking statements” or “forward-looking information” (collectively “forward-looking information”) as those terms are used in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and similar Canadian laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words “could”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “projected”, “estimated”, “anticipates” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company’s current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to the business of the Company, the Property, financing and certain corporate changes. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

To view this press release as a PDF file, click onto the following link:public://news_release_pdf/Maxtech10052017.pdfSource: Maxtech Ventures Inc. (CSE:MVT, OTC Pink:MTEHF)

To follow Maxtech Ventures Inc. on your favorite social media platform or financial websites, please click on the icons below.

Maximum News Dissemination by FSCwire. http://www.fscwire.com

Copyright © 2017 Filing Services Canada Inc.