Water Pump Testing Confirms Up to 547 gpm and Sufficient Water to Restart Operations at Castle Mountain

TORONTO, Oct. 05, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewCastle Gold Ltd. (TSX:NCA) (“NewCastle Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to report the results of an independently supervised water pump testing program performed on the Company’s Castle Mountain gold project (the “Project”), located in San Bernardino County, California. The pump testing on the Company’s two new water wells has increased the total capacity of all the Company’s water supply wells to up to 547 gallons per minute (“gpm”), with specific capacities of 1.9 to 3.1 gpm/ft for the recently drilled wells after 5 days of sustained pumping. The pump testing was supervised by the Company’s hydrogeological consultants Geo-Logic Associates (“GLA”) of Tucson, Arizona.



Location of 2017 Water Test Holes, Castle Mountain Project



Water Well Drilling North-South Long-Section





Gerald Panneton, President and CEO commented: “We are extremely pleased with the results of the water well test program which added 400 gpm to our existing 147 gpm from the Viceroy NW field. The water supply for mine operations has been a concern for good reason as the old Viceroy well field encountered declining water levels over its 9 years of operation. The recent water well development and testing program has now significantly de-risked the project with sufficient water supply, now up to 547 gpm for the restart of the operation, and brings us one giant step closer to the restart of the mine.”

GLA states in their Water Supply Report that over an initial operating period of 5 years: “The water supply potential for the existing well network at the site is between 306 and 547 gpm. The project could enhance this pumping rate by drilling additional wells in either the northwest well field or in the bedrock around the mine site. Additionally the pumping rate from the mine area bedrock could be increased by accepting greater drawdown amounts than used in our evaluation.”

The Company feels these results put the Project in a very good position with regards to the potential water needs for the restart of operations. When Viceroy operated the mine from 1992 to 2001 they pumped on average 210 gpm of water to process an average of 9,900 tons of ore per day. Their maximum water extraction rate was of 304 gpm in 1997, when they processed an average of 11,241 tons per day. Additionally, the Company is currently evaluating using a Run of Mine (“ROM”) heap leaching method for most of the process feed from the JSLA backfill material, and thereafter at restart. This method of heap leaching uses 43% less water than the previous method of leaching used by Viceroy. ROM heap leach has far less fine particles therefore retaining less water once leaching has finished (results based on test work performed in 2015 on Castle Mountain Ore at McClelland Labs, Sparks Nevada).

The Company will now take these results and use the evolution of potential water supply in the pre-feasibility study that is being prepared and that is expected to be released by the end of 2017.

Qualified Person

Marc Leduc, P. Eng., the Company’s Chief Operating Officer, is the designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of NI 43-101. He has reviewed and verified that the technical information contained in this release is accurate and has approved of the written disclosure of the same.

About NewCastle Gold

NewCastle Gold (an Augusta Group company) has a 100% interest in the Castle Mountain property in San Bernardino County, California. The Castle Mountain heap leach gold mine produced over one million ounces of gold from 1991 to 2004. The Mine and Reclamation Plan, under which the mine operated, was authorized by the County of San Bernardino as the Lead Agency and remains in effect. Water for the drill programs was accessed from existing patented wells on the Project.

The 2017 resource statement will be updated when the new NI43-101 Technical Report for the updated resource is posted on SEDAR on or before October 27th 2017. In the meantime please refer to the NI 43-101 resource for the Project was announced December 2, 2015 which includes Measured Mineral Resources of 17.4 million tonnes grading 0.86 g/t gold containing 0.48 million gold ounces, Indicated Mineral Resources of 202.5 million tonnes grading 0.57 g/t gold containing 3.71 million gold ounces along with Inferred Mineral Resources of 40.8 million tonnes grading 0.58 g/t gold and containing 0.76 million gold ounces. The Project hosts a disseminated low sulphidation epithermal system. Gold is primarily hosted by late-stage rhyolite volcanic units within zones of silicification and brecciation associated with northeast-southwest trending/southeast dipping fault structures which are interpreted to have developed within a collapsed caldera environment. Eleven gold domains are represented by both steeply dipping high grade and stratabound hosted mineralization orientations.

