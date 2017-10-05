Banyan Drills 46.0m of 1.6g/t Gold at the Main Zone of the Hyland Gold Project, Yukon

Calgary, Alberta (FSCwire) - Banyan Gold Corp. (“Banyan” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce results from the next four holes of its 2017 Exploration Program at its 100% owned, the Hyland Gold Project (the “Property”) in the Yukon’s emerging Selwyn Basin District.

The results from these next four sequential holes, HY17-055 to HY17-058, have begun the process of building gold ounces within the deposit. Highlighted results from these drill holes include:

57.4 metres of 0.9 g/t Au and 3.3 g/t Ag from 83.6 to 141.0 metres in HY17-055

94.6 metres of 0.7 g/t Au 7.0g/t Ag from from 79.4 to 174.0 metres HY17-056

46.0 metres of 1.6gt/ Au and 6.5g/t Ag from 138 to 154 meters in HY17-058

These long, continuously mineralized intersections of gold+silver mineralization were punctuated by high-grade intervals such as 1.4 metres of 3.4 g/t Au and 48.5g/t Ag from 85.0 to 86.4 metres in HY17-055 and 2.6 metres of 5.0 g/t Au and 50.3gt Ag from 43.1 metres to 45.7 metres in drill hole HY17-056.

The two and half month long 2017 Hyland exploration program has now been completed and culminated in ~4,000 metres from 25 drill holes focused on critical in-fill drilling as well as step-out and dedicated metallurgical drilling concentrated on the Hyland Gold Main Zone gold-silver deposit. This year’s exploration efforts were focused on increasing confidence in the Main Zone Resource* model as well as targeting resource expansion via testing the northern portion of the Main Zone, a previously under-tested zone prospective for the continuation of the Main Zone gold-silver mineralization.

Tara Christie, President & CEO, stated “These results are highly encouraging as they prove up and expand both the grade and resource model of this deposit. We look forward to continuing to receive additional assay results from this program which will allow for the completion of a new resource calculation in the New Year.”

*The Hyland Main Zone Inferred Gold Resource, prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, at a 0.6 g/t gold equivalent ("AuEq") cutoff, contains 12,503,994 tonnes with 361,692 ounces gold at 0.9 g/t and 2,248,948 ounces silver at 5.59 g/t for a combined gold and silver 396,468 ounces gold equivalent at 0.99 g/t.

In addition to diamond drilling at the Hyland Main Zone this season, a trench program consisting of 640 m of trenching (317 samples) targeting the on-surface portion of the Main Zone was completed to assist in focusing drill efforts in the northern extent of the Main Zone, an area historically inaccessible due to lack of heavy equipment.

The full results from these four 2017 drill holes are provided in the following table and a map with drill hole locations and intersections can be located on the company website (http://www.banyangold.com/projects/hyland/).

Hole # Comment From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) HY17-055 83.6 141.0 57.4 0.9 3.3 incl. 85.0 86.4 1.4 3.4 48.5 and incl. 97.5 99.1 1.6 2.7 7.8 and incl. 124.0 127.3 3.3 1.5 1.4 and incl. 133.4 137.6 4.2 3.6 8.7 161.9 182.9 21.0 1.0 29.1 incl. 164.0 174.1 10.1 1.8 37.4 HY17-056 41.0 47.7 6.7 2.4 24.4 incl. 43.1 45.7 2.6 5.0 50.3 79.4 174.0 94.6 0.7 7.0 incl. 97.0 109.7 12.7 1.6 2.5 and incl. 117.3 122.3 5.0 0.9 0.7 and incl. 137.1 155.0 17.9 1.0 24.8 and incl. 148.6 149.8 1.2 1.9 1.0 and incl. 161.2 162.4 1.2 1.4 7.0 HY17-057 138.0 184.0 46.0 1.6 6.5 incl. 148.0 155.5 7.5 3.0 26.7 and incl. 169.9 184.0 14.1 1.7 1.2 HY17-058 17.9 63.5 45.6 0.3 3.7 85.6 158.9 73.3 0.3 1.2 incl. 117.0 131.1 14.1 0.9 2.1 which incl. 121.6 124.8 3.2 1.7 3.8

Technical Information

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Paul D. Gray, P. Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

Analytical Method

All drill core samples collected from the Hyland Gold program were analyzed at Bureau Veritas Minerals of Burnaby, B.C. utilizing the four acid digestion ICP-MS 35-element MA300 analytical package with FA450 50-gram Fire Assay with AAS finish for gold on all samples. All core samples were split on-site at Banyan’s core processing facilities at the Hyland Gold Project. Once split, half samples were placed back in the core boxes with the other half of split samples sealed in poly bags with one part of a three-part sample tag inserted within. All these samples were delivered by Banyan personnel or a dedicated expediter to the Bureau Veritas, Whitehorse preparatory laboratory where samples are prepared and then shipped to Bureau Veritas’s Analytical laboratory in Burnaby, B.C. for pulverization and final chemical analysis. A robust system of standards was implemented in the 2017 exploration drilling program and are monitored as chemical assay data become available.

About Banyan Gold

Banyan is a well-financed growth stage gold exploration company whose flagship property, the Hyland Gold Project, is approximately 70km NE of Watson Lake, Yukon, along the southeast end of the Tintina Gold Belt.

The newly acquired 9,230 ha Aurex-McQuesten Property, in close proximity to Victoria Gold's Eagle Project and Alexco Resource's Keno Hill Silver District, is highly perspective for structurally controlled, intrusion related gold-silver mineralization in relation to quartz monzonite dykes of the Tombstone intrusive suite.

Banyan trades on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the symbol “BYN”. For more information, please visit the corporate website at www.BanyanGold.com or contact the Company.

