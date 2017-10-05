Rock Tech Announces Additional Assay Results from Field Program

VANCOUVER, Oct. 5, 2017 /CNW/ - Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (the "Company" or "Rock Tech") (TSX-V: RCK; Frankfurt: RJIB) is pleased to announce additional assay results from the field sampling program recently completed at its 100%-owned Georgia Lake lithium property in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Northwest Ontario, Canada.

This phase of the field program targeted the McVittie region, an area of the Georgia Lake lithium property that hosts a stacked pegmatite system with at least three lithium-bearing pegmatites. A total of six (6) grab samples were collected from outcropping areas, the results of which are presented in the following table:

Area Lithium Oxide (Li2O) % McVittie 1.93 McVittie 1.99 McVittie 2.31 McVittie 1.70 McVittie 2.01 McVittie 1.72

Martin Stephan, Chief Executive Officer of Rock Tech, commented, "These results confirm the extensive and consistent lithium mineralization of the stacked pegmatite system in the McVittie region. Follow up work will now be aimed at uncovering additional pegmatites in the region and gaining greater clarity over the dimensions of those pegmatites already known."

McVittie Region

The McVittie region, located south of the Nama Creek pegmatites, was the focus of a drill program conducted in 1955 and 1956. In total, twelve (12) holes were drilled totalling 1,093 metres leading to a resource estimate of 236,775 tonnes grading 1.03% Li2O (Pye, 1965). The historical estimate does not use the categories set out in sections 1.2 and 1.3 of NI 43-101 and a qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. As a result, the McVittie pegmatites are not included in Rock Tech's NI 43-101 resource estimate.

The channel sample assay results from this area in 2016 included 5.99 metres of 1.71% Li2O and 6.09 metres of 1.46% Li2O (see news release dated March 1, 2017). The channel sample results showed the presence of a previously unknown lithium-bearing pegmatite that is either a separate pegmatite or a splay of off one of the known pegmatites. Additional drilling is required before estimation of true width in core intersections can be determined.

All samples were analyzed by Actlabs, an ISO 9001:2008 certified analytical laboratory located in Geraldton, Ontario.

The field program was carried out by Pleson Geoscience, an exploration consulting company dedicated to providing its clients with experienced personnel and efficient services. The company's focus is on low-impact, high resolution data collection from grass-roots prospecting to preliminary economic evaluations.

All scientific and technical information in this news release concerning the Georgia Lake lithium property was reviewed and prepared under the supervision of Locke Goldsmith, P.Eng, P.Geo, an independent Qualified Person to Rock Tech.

About Rock Tech Lithium:

Rock Tech Lithium is an exploration company focused on acquiring and exploring properties in the field of lithium and other selected battery metals.

Rock Tech is the only exploration company in the Georgia Lake region with an NI 43-101 resource estimate. The resource estimate shows an indicated resource estimate of 3.19 million tonnes grading 1.10% lithium oxide in addition to an inferred resource estimate of 6.31 million tonnes grading 1.00% lithium oxide. Further, the Company has completed metallurgical testing on a bulk sample demonstrating the ability to produce both a high-grade spodumene concentrate and battery-grade lithium carbonate ("Li2CO3"). The spodumene-bearing pegmatites of the Georgia Lake area were originally discovered in 1955.

To view photos, videos and maps from the ongoing exploration program, please use the following link: http://rocktechlithium.com/ongoing-exploration-program/

