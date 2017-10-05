Genesis Metals Commences Phase 2 Drilling at Chevrier

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2017) - Genesis Metals Corp. (TSXV: GIS) ("Genesis" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the fully-funded Phase 2 drill program has begun at the Chevrier gold project (the "Project" or "Property") near Chibougamau, Quebec. The Company plans to drill a minimum of 5000 meters in approximately 25 holes in this phase of work.

Highlights

● A second phase of 5,000 m of drilling has commenced following the completion of 4,900 m of drilling during the summer. This second phase is expected to continue until early November.

● Approximately 2,000 m of drilling will be within the area of the Main Zone and will include additional twin, in-fill and step-out holes beyond those completed during Phase 1. These holes are designed to confirm historic drilling results and to assess areas for further extension of known gold mineralization.

● The remaining meterage will focus on evaluating areas where previous trenching has identified the presence of gold mineralization and evaluation of the East Zone, located within the northeastern portion of the Property.

● The Company believes that the recent discovery of gold mineralization in Trench 29, as previously disclosed in a news release dated October 3, 2017, indicates the presence of an east-west oriented deformation corridor in the northern part of the Property that has not been previously identified nor evaluated by previous exploration work.

The Company is awaiting the receipt of assays for 13 holes completed within the Main Zone during Phase 1. Of these holes, 10 were designed to test extensions of mineralized areas while 3 were holes twinned or drilled in close proximity to and paralleling historic holes.

Mr. Andre Liboiron, P. Geo, Exploration Manager for the Company and the Qualified Person as defined within National Instrument 43-101 for the Chevrier Project, has reviewed the contents of this news release.

About Genesis Metals

The Company is focused on advancing the Chevrier Gold Project located 35 km southwest of Chibougamau, Quebec. The Project is located along the Fancamp Deformation Zone, 15 km northeast of the high-grade Monster Lake gold discovery and 15 km northwest of the past producing Joe Mann gold mine.

Genesis also owns 100% the 203 km2 October Gold project located in the southern Swayze greenstone belt in Benton Township, Ontario. This project is located 35 km northwest of IAMGold and Sumitomo Mining's Cote Lake deposit and 50km southeast of Goldcorp's Borden gold deposit.

