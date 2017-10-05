Kootenay announces continued high-grade results from infill drill program on La Negra operated by Pan American Silver Corp.

HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE: 281 GPT SILVER OVER 48.7 METERS - 403 GPT SILVER OVER 31.80 METERS

VANCOUVER, Oct. 5, 2017 /CNW/ - Kootenay Silver Inc. (TSXV: KTN) (the "Company" or "Kootenay") is pleased to announce the results of 13 infill drill holes recently completed by Pan American Silver Corp. ("Pan American Silver") on its La Negra silver discovery, contained within the Promontorio Mineral Belt in Sonora, Mexico. The current definition drill program on La Negra is part of an option agreement between Kootenay and Pan American Silver that provides Kootenay with a series of work and cash commitments and a carried to production interest on La Negra.

Kootenay President and CEO James McDonald states, "We are very pleased with Pan American's work and the continued high-grade results achieved from the current infill drill program on La Negra. Assays continue to support the grades and widths encountered in previous drilling, further demonstrating the consistency and continuity of the high-grade silver mineralization contained within the resource. We are excited and look forward to Pan American completing the remaining 1500 meters of the program and additional metallurgical work."

Drill highlights from LN 17-73 to LN 17-85 include:

LN-74-17: 306 gpt silver over 8.20 meters within 159 gpt silver over 34.30 meters and 597 gpt silver over 3.55 meters within 192 gpt silver over 17.10 meters

LN-76-17: 3004 gpt silver over 1.95 meters, 2,146 gpt silver over 1.00 meter and 558 gpt silver over 5.35 meters within 281 gpt silver over 48.70 meters

LN-81-17: 3018 gpt silver over 1.10 meters within 274 gpt silver over 21.00 meters and a separate interval of 388 gpt silver over 11.40 meters within 274 gpt silver over 21 meters

LN-82-17: 1098 gpt silver over 8.85 meters within 403 gpt silver over 31.80 meters and a separate interval of 138 gpt silver over 29.25 meters

LN-83-17: 674 gpt silver over 7.60 meters within 289 gpt silver over 38.70 meters and a separate interval of 236 gpt silver over 76.35 meters

LN-85-17: 308 gpt silver over 12.15 meters within 174 gpt silver over 53.80 meters and a separate interval of 571 gpt silver over 5.35 meters

Click to view: Drill plan and cross sections.

A summary of the infill drilling within the mineralized zone is provided in the table below.

Drill hole From To Interval Silver gpt Gold gpt Copper ppm Lead ppm Zinc ppm Breccia LN-73-17 151 .15 152 .50 1.35 44 0.54 1381 2761 717 LN Bx Principal

295.70 300.70 5.00 52 0.03 172 26 65 LN Bx Inferior Inc. 295.70 297.45 1.75 96 0.03 282 31 91 LN Bx Inferior LN-74-17 67.65 94.90 27.25 58 0.03 148 4193 325 LN Bx Principal Inc. 74.65 75.40 0.75 388 0.17 775 8639 332 LN Bx Principal Inc. 82.35 82.80 0.45 1014 0.26 3069 31900 3691 LN Bx Principal

131.45 135.00 3.55 62 0.11 123 3189 165 LN Bx Principal Inc. 134.20 135.00 0.80 101 0.06 251 1167 118 LN Bx Principal

175.70 192.80 17.10 192 0.18 286 7061 231 LN Bx Inferior Inc. 175.70 179.25 3.55 597 0.40 840 29289 415 LN Bx Inferior Inc. 176.35 178.10 1.75 881 0.42 1252 37700 576 LN Bx Inferior

212.05 246.35 34.30 159 0.14 277 544 155 LN Bx Inferior Inc. 238.15 246.35 8.20 306 0.28 574 909 274 LN Bx Inferior Inc. 238.15 239.20 1.05 487 0.14 835 1062 368 LN Bx Inferior Inc. 243.85 246.35 2.50 487 0.29 1034 896 402 LN Bx Inferior Inc. 245.30 246.35 1.05 507 0.36 1127 1057 325 LN Bx Inferior LN-75-17 29.00 40.15 11.15 325 0.04 286 4068 78 LN Bx Principal Inc. 30.50 35.50 5.00 588 0.04 370 4731 83 LN Bx Principal Inc. 31.75 33.15 1.40 979 0.05 1129 4074 59 LN Bx Principal

61.55 62.95 1.40 346 0.12 613 11900 432 LN Bx Principal LN-76-17 73.20 121.90 48.70 281 0.08 399 2590 175 LN Bx Principal Inc. 75.35 77.30 1.95 3004 0.43 885 1486 221 LN Bx Principal Inc. 76.40 77.30 0.90 3143 0.46 742 1197 190 LN Bx Principal Inc. 93.05 94.05 1.00 2146 0.34 3395 28800 438 LN Bx Principal Inc. 104.35 105.65 1.30 474 0.45 2260 12300 809 LN Bx Principal Inc. 116.55 121.90 5.35 558 0.11 851 387 248 LN Bx Principal Inc. 117.65 118.95 1.30 642 0.15 1052 645 349 LN Bx Principal Inc. 120.65 121.90 1.25 1029 0.15 1448 417 312 LN Bx Principal LN-77-17 47.55 53.25 5 .70 30 0.09 125 5933 188 LN Bx Principal LN-78-17 46.10 47.70 1.60 42 0.01 71 224 379 LN Bx Principal LN-79-17 34.4 5 45.65 11.20 34 0.01 108 1665 212 LN Bx Principal Inc. 43.60 44.25 0.65 66 0.01 61 224 76 LN Bx Principal LN-80-17 1.25 43.55 42.30 45 0.01 85 3365 93 LN Bx Principal Inc. 6.00 2205 16.05 72 0.01 115 2512 108 LN Bx Principal Inc. 6.00 9.95 3.95 167 0.01 118 866 214 LN Bx Principal Inc. 8.00 9.95 1.95 211 0,01 146 1152 220 LN Bx Principal LN-81-17 33.00 36.60 3.60 101 0.13 330 6545 566 LN Bx Principal

46.10 48.00 1.90 83 0.01 216 13531 4118 LN Bx Principal

72.55 73.75 1.20 156 0.06 298 1643 149 LN Bx Principal

93.45 94.95 1.50 234 0.07 489 8396 140 LN Bx Principal

117.20 138.20 21.00 274 0.09 528 736 175 LN Bx Principal Inc. 122.85 124.15 1.30 832 0.18 1209 1873 362 LN Bx Principal Inc. 129.15 129.95 0.80 739 0,13 1173 837 279 LN Bx Principal Inc. 136.45 137.55 1.10 3018 0.60 5612 2382 1055 LN Bx Principal

158.50 205.40 46.90 137 0.13 200 535 88 LN Bx Inferior Inc. 159.40 170.80 11.40 388 0.09 617 51 211 LN Bx Inferior Inc. 159.40 161.25 1.85 1261 0.18 1936 87 534 LN Bx Inferior Inc. 159.95 161.25 1.30 1458 0.20 2234 95 599 LN Bx Inferior LN-82-17 45 .40 74.65 29.25 138 0.11 210 11245 272 LN Bx Principal Inc. 46.75 47.80 1.05 1111 0.22 901 32700 377 LN Bx Principal Inc. 57.60 62.45 4.85 242 0.24 417 18535 280 LN Bx Principal Inc. 62.00 62.45 0.45 463 0.98 976 22300 462 LN Bx Principal

107.90 139.70 31.80 403 0.13 706 676 221 LN Bx Principal Inc. 128.75 137.60 8,85 1098 0.26 1515 388 365 LN Bx Principal Inc. 128.75 130.30 1.55 2102 0.29 3635 1391 909 LN Bx Principal Inc. 136.90 137.60 0.70 3759 0.46 3622 84 717 LN Bx Principal LN-83-17 52.50 128.85 76.35 236 0.10 401 1627 163 LN Bx Principal Inc. 72.75 74.55 1.80 1112 0.15 1733 3644 375 LN Bx Principal Inc. 100.40 106.95 6.55 1248 0.31 2234 1405 423 LN Bx Principal Inc. 100.40 101.85 1.45 3581 0.60 5890 2045 1029 LN Bx Principal

174.40 213.10 38.70 289 0.16 491 1180 225 LN Bx Inferior Inc. 184.75 187.40 2.65 553 0.20 948 1695 274 LN Bx Inferior Inc. 195.30 202.90 7.60 674 0.10 1192 514 338 LN Bx Inferior Inc. 199.50 200.90 1.40 1330 0.14 2375 614 451 LN Bx Inferior

231.05 238.10 7.05 61 0.02 72 1809 136 LN .Bx Inferior Inc. 236.80 238.10 1.30 110 0.02 143 594 102 LN Bx Inferior LN-84-17 65.10 75.15 10.05 77 0.04 132 3787 197 LN Bx Principal Inc. 65.10 65.70 0.60 190 0.10 65 2659 33 LN Bx Principal Inc. 73.30 73.85 0.55 703 0.32 1304 27500 698 LN Bx Principal

116.65 117.70 1.05 125 0.14 157 8859 204 LN Bx Principal

131.80 133.10 1.30 120 0.13 159 9013 112 LN Bx Principal

209.80 264.75 54.95 68 0.05 150 434 130 LN Bx Inferior Inc. 209.80 210.65 0.85 535 0.05 975 1338 504 LN Bx Inferior Inc. 225.80 233.30 7.50 209 0.18 348 808 343 LN Bx Inferior Inc. 231.65 233.30 1.65 400 0.05 824 918 482 LN Bx Inferior LN-85-17 39.05 44.40 5.35 571 0.25 2566 12143 609 LN Bx Principal Inc. 40.10 40.65 0.55 3735 2.26 21200 93300 2200 LN Bx Principal

84.85 89.70 4.85 72 0.01 170 6279 336 LN Bx Principal

121.65 175.45 53.80 174 0.09 263 2039 114 LN Bx Inferior Inc. 130.55 142.70 12.15 308 0.17 476 2602 176 LN Bx Inferior Inc. 137.80 139.75 1.95 913 040 1401 3131 392 LN Bx Inferior Inc. 162.65 167.10 4.45 779 0.20 1211 373 321 LN Bx Inferior Inc. 164.00 165.15 1.15 1363 0.26 2006 640 578 LN Bx Inferior

Note: all intervals are downhole. Holes are oriented approximately perpendicular to the mineralized trends, and downhole lengths may be slightly shorter than the stated interval.

QA/QC

Samples were assayed by Inspectorate of Hermosillo, Mexico, using four acid digestion 35 element ICP analytical methods with fire assay for Au and Ag with atomic absorption finish and gravimetric finish, respectively. Pan American has followed a Quality Assurance/Quality Control program comprised of the insertion of blank material and certified standard samples at a frequency of one each for every 20 samples. There is no known drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data referred to in the table.

Qualified Persons

The Kootenay technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) and reviewed on behalf Kootenay by James McDonald, P.Geo, President, CEO & Director for Kootenay, a Qualified Person.

About Kootenay Silver Inc.

Kootenay Silver Inc. is an exploration company actively engaged in the discovery and development of mineral projects in the Sierra Madre Region of Mexico and in British Columbia, Canada. Supported by one of the largest portfolios of silver assets in Mexico, Kootenay continues to provide its shareholders with significant leverage to silver prices. The Company remains focused on the expansion of its current silver resources, new discoveries and the near-term economic development of two of its priority silver projects located in prolific mining districts in Sonora, State and Chihuahua, State, Mexico, respectively.

