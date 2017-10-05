Diese Seite verwendet Cookies. Durch die Nutzung unserer Seite erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, dass wir Cookies setzen. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Kootenay announces continued high-grade results from infill drill program on La Negra operated by Pan American Silver Corp.

14:00 Uhr  |  CNW

HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE: 281 GPT SILVER OVER 48.7 METERS - 403 GPT SILVER OVER 31.80 METERS

VANCOUVER, Oct. 5, 2017 /CNW/ - Kootenay Silver Inc.  (TSXV: KTN) (the "Company" or "Kootenay") is pleased to announce the results of 13 infill drill holes recently completed by Pan American Silver Corp. ("Pan American Silver") on its La Negra silver discovery, contained within the Promontorio Mineral Belt in Sonora, Mexico. The current definition drill program on La Negra is part of an option agreement between Kootenay and Pan American Silver that provides Kootenay with a series of work and cash commitments and a carried to production interest on La Negra.

Kootenay President and CEO James McDonald states, "We are very pleased with Pan American's work and the continued high-grade results achieved from the current infill drill program on La Negra. Assays continue to support the grades and widths encountered in previous drilling, further demonstrating the consistency and continuity of the high-grade silver mineralization contained within the resource. We are excited and look forward to Pan American completing the remaining 1500 meters of the program and additional metallurgical work."

Drill highlights from LN 17-73 to LN 17-85 include:

  • LN-74-17: 306 gpt silver over 8.20 meters within 159 gpt silver over 34.30 meters and 597 gpt silver over 3.55 meters within 192 gpt silver over 17.10 meters
  • LN-76-17: 3004 gpt silver over 1.95 meters, 2,146 gpt silver over 1.00 meter and 558 gpt silver over 5.35 meters within 281 gpt silver over 48.70 meters
  • LN-81-17: 3018 gpt silver over 1.10 meters within 274 gpt silver over 21.00 meters and a separate interval of 388 gpt silver over 11.40 meters within 274 gpt silver over 21 meters
  • LN-82-17: 1098 gpt silver over 8.85 meters within 403 gpt silver over 31.80 meters and a separate interval of 138 gpt silver over 29.25 meters
  • LN-83-17: 674 gpt silver over 7.60 meters within 289 gpt silver over 38.70 meters and a separate interval of 236 gpt silver over 76.35 meters
  • LN-85-17: 308 gpt silver over 12.15 meters within 174 gpt silver over 53.80 meters and a separate interval of 571 gpt silver over 5.35 meters

Click to view: Drill plan and cross sections.

A summary of the infill drilling within the mineralized zone is provided in the table below.

Drill hole

From

To

Interval

Silver

gpt

Gold

gpt

Copper

ppm

Lead

ppm

Zinc

ppm

Breccia

LN-73-17

151 .15

152 .50

1.35

44

0.54

1381

2761

717

LN Bx Principal

295.70

300.70

5.00

52

0.03

172

26

65

LN Bx Inferior

Inc.

295.70

297.45

1.75

96

0.03

282

31

91

LN Bx Inferior

LN-74-17

67.65

94.90

27.25

58

0.03

148

4193

325

LN Bx Principal

Inc.

74.65

75.40

0.75

388

0.17

775

8639

332

LN Bx Principal

Inc.

82.35

82.80

0.45

1014

0.26

3069

31900

3691

LN Bx Principal

131.45

135.00

3.55

62

0.11

123

3189

165

LN Bx Principal

Inc.

134.20

135.00

0.80

101

0.06

251

1167

118

LN Bx Principal

175.70

192.80

17.10

192

0.18

286

7061

231

LN Bx Inferior

Inc.

175.70

179.25

3.55

597

0.40

840

29289

415

LN Bx Inferior

Inc.

176.35

178.10

1.75

881

0.42

1252

37700

576

LN Bx Inferior

212.05

246.35

34.30

159

0.14

277

544

155

LN Bx Inferior

Inc.

238.15

246.35

8.20

306

0.28

574

909

274

LN Bx Inferior

Inc.

238.15

239.20

1.05

487

0.14

835

1062

368

LN Bx Inferior

Inc.

243.85

246.35

2.50

487

0.29

1034

896

402

LN Bx Inferior

Inc.

245.30

246.35

1.05

507

0.36

1127

1057

325

LN Bx Inferior

LN-75-17

29.00

40.15

11.15

325

0.04

286

4068

78

LN Bx Principal

Inc.

30.50

35.50

5.00

588

0.04

370

4731

83

LN Bx Principal

Inc.

31.75

33.15

1.40

979

0.05

1129

4074

59

LN Bx Principal

61.55

62.95

1.40

346

0.12

613

11900

432

LN Bx Principal

LN-76-17

73.20

121.90

48.70

281

0.08

399

2590

175

LN Bx Principal

Inc.

75.35

77.30

1.95

3004

0.43

885

1486

221

LN Bx Principal

Inc.

76.40

77.30

0.90

3143

0.46

742

1197

190

LN Bx Principal

Inc.

93.05

94.05

1.00

2146

0.34

3395

28800

438

LN Bx Principal

Inc.

104.35

105.65

1.30

474

0.45

2260

12300

809

LN Bx Principal

Inc.

116.55

121.90

5.35

558

0.11

851

387

248

LN Bx Principal

Inc.

117.65

118.95

1.30

642

0.15

1052

645

349

LN Bx Principal

Inc.

120.65

121.90

1.25

1029

0.15

1448

417

312

LN Bx Principal

LN-77-17

47.55

53.25

5 .70

30

0.09

125

5933

188

LN Bx Principal

LN-78-17

46.10

47.70

1.60

42

0.01

71

224

379

LN Bx Principal

LN-79-17

34.4 5

45.65

11.20

34

0.01

108

1665

212

LN Bx Principal

Inc.

43.60

44.25

0.65

66

0.01

61

224

76

LN Bx Principal

LN-80-17

1.25

43.55

42.30

45

0.01

85

3365

93

LN Bx Principal

Inc.

6.00

2205

16.05

72

0.01

115

2512

108

LN Bx Principal

Inc.

6.00

9.95

3.95

167

0.01

118

866

214

LN Bx Principal

Inc.

8.00

9.95

1.95

211

0,01

146

1152

220

LN Bx Principal

LN-81-17

33.00

36.60

3.60

101

0.13

330

6545

566

LN Bx Principal

46.10

48.00

1.90

83

0.01

216

13531

4118

LN Bx Principal

72.55

73.75

1.20

156

0.06

298

1643

149

LN Bx Principal

93.45

94.95

1.50

234

0.07

489

8396

140

LN Bx Principal

117.20

138.20

21.00

274

0.09

528

736

175

LN Bx Principal

Inc.

122.85

124.15

1.30

832

0.18

1209

1873

362

LN Bx Principal

Inc.

129.15

129.95

0.80

739

0,13

1173

837

279

LN Bx Principal

Inc.

136.45

137.55

1.10

3018

0.60

5612

2382

1055

LN Bx Principal

158.50

205.40

46.90

137

0.13

200

535

88

LN Bx Inferior

Inc.

159.40

170.80

11.40

388

0.09

617

51

211

LN Bx Inferior

Inc.

159.40

161.25

1.85

1261

0.18

1936

87

534

LN Bx Inferior

Inc.

159.95

161.25

1.30

1458

0.20

2234

95

599

LN Bx Inferior

LN-82-17

45 .40

74.65

29.25

138

0.11

210

11245

272

LN Bx Principal

Inc.

46.75

47.80

1.05

1111

0.22

901

32700

377

LN Bx Principal

Inc.

57.60

62.45

4.85

242

0.24

417

18535

280

LN Bx Principal

Inc.

62.00

62.45

0.45

463

0.98

976

22300

462

LN Bx Principal

107.90

139.70

31.80

403

0.13

706

676

221

LN Bx Principal

Inc.

128.75

137.60

8,85

1098

0.26

1515

388

365

LN Bx Principal

Inc.

128.75

130.30

1.55

2102

0.29

3635

1391

909

LN Bx Principal

Inc.

136.90

137.60

0.70

3759

0.46

3622

84

717

LN Bx Principal

LN-83-17

52.50

128.85

76.35

236

0.10

401

1627

163

LN  Bx Principal

Inc.

72.75

74.55

1.80

1112

0.15

1733

3644

375

LN Bx Principal

Inc.

100.40

106.95

6.55

1248

0.31

2234

1405

423

LN Bx Principal

Inc.

100.40

101.85

1.45

3581

0.60

5890

2045

1029

LN  Bx Principal

174.40

213.10

38.70

289

0.16

491

1180

225

LN  Bx Inferior

Inc.

184.75

187.40

2.65

553

0.20

948

1695

274

LN Bx Inferior

Inc.

195.30

202.90

7.60

674

0.10

1192

514

338

LN Bx Inferior

Inc.

199.50

200.90

1.40

1330

0.14

2375

614

451

LN Bx Inferior

231.05

238.10

7.05

61

0.02

72

1809

136

LN .Bx Inferior

Inc.

236.80

238.10

1.30

110

0.02

143

594

102

LN  Bx Inferior

LN-84-17

65.10

75.15

10.05

77

0.04

132

3787

197

LN  Bx Principal

Inc.

65.10

65.70

0.60

190

0.10

65

2659

33

LN Bx Principal

Inc.

73.30

73.85

0.55

703

0.32

1304

27500

698

LN Bx Principal

116.65

117.70

1.05

125

0.14

157

8859

204

LN  Bx Principal

131.80

133.10

1.30

120

0.13

159

9013

112

LN  Bx Principal

209.80

264.75

54.95

68

0.05

150

434

130

LN Bx Inferior

Inc.

209.80

210.65

0.85

535

0.05

975

1338

504

LN Bx Inferior

Inc.

225.80

233.30

7.50

209

0.18

348

808

343

LN  Bx Inferior

Inc.

231.65

233.30

1.65

400

0.05

824

918

482

LN Bx Inferior

LN-85-17

39.05

44.40

5.35

571

0.25

2566

12143

609

LN Bx Principal

Inc.

40.10

40.65

0.55

3735

2.26

21200

93300

2200

LN  Bx Principal

84.85

89.70

4.85

72

0.01

170

6279

336

LN  Bx Principal

121.65

175.45

53.80

174

0.09

263

2039

114

LN Bx Inferior

Inc.

130.55

142.70

12.15

308

0.17

476

2602

176

LN Bx Inferior

Inc.

137.80

139.75

1.95

913

040

1401

3131

392

LN Bx Inferior

Inc.

162.65

167.10

4.45

779

0.20

1211

373

321

LN  Bx Inferior

Inc.

164.00

165.15

1.15

1363

0.26

2006

640

578

LN  Bx Inferior

Note: all intervals are downhole. Holes are oriented approximately perpendicular to the mineralized trends, and downhole lengths may be slightly shorter than the stated interval.

QA/QC

Samples were assayed by Inspectorate of Hermosillo, Mexico, using four acid digestion 35 element ICP analytical methods with fire assay for Au and Ag with atomic absorption finish and gravimetric finish, respectively. Pan American has followed a Quality Assurance/Quality Control program comprised of the insertion of blank material and certified standard samples at a frequency of one each for every 20 samples. There is no known drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data referred to in the table.

Qualified Persons

The Kootenay technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) and reviewed on behalf Kootenay by James McDonald, P.Geo, President, CEO & Director for Kootenay, a Qualified Person.

About Kootenay Silver Inc.

Kootenay Silver Inc. is an exploration company actively engaged in the discovery and development of mineral projects in the Sierra Madre Region of Mexico and in British Columbia, Canada. Supported by one of the largest portfolios of silver assets in Mexico, Kootenay continues to provide its shareholders with significant leverage to silver prices. The Company remains focused on the expansion of its current silver resources, new discoveries and the near-term economic development of two of its priority silver projects located in prolific mining districts in Sonora, State and Chihuahua, State, Mexico, respectively.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

The information in this news release has been prepared as at October 4, 2017. Certain statements in this news release, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", constitute "forward-looking statements" under the provisions of Canadian provincial securities laws. These statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expected", "may", "will" or similar terms.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Kootenay as of the date of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies.  Many factors, known and unknown, could cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.  Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made.  Except as otherwise required by law, Kootenay expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in Kootenay's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Cautionary Note to US Investors: This news release may contain information about adjacent properties on which we have no right to explore or mine. We advise U.S. investors that the SEC's mining guidelines strictly prohibit information of this type in documents filed with the SEC. U.S. investors are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on our properties. This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

This press release uses the terms "Measured", "Indicated", and "Inferred" resources. United States investors are advised that while such terms are recognized and required by Canadian regulations, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission does not recognize them. "Inferred Mineral Resources" have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence, and as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an Inferred Mineral Resource will ever be upgraded to a higher category. Under Canadian rules, estimates of Inferred Mineral Resources may not form the basis of feasibility or other economic studies. United States investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of Measured or Indicated Mineral Resources will ever be converted into Mineral Reserves. United States investors are also cautioned not to assume that all or any part of a Mineral Resource is economically or legally mineable.

SOURCE Kootenay Silver Inc.



Contact
James McDonald, CEO and President at 403-880-6016; Ken Berry, Chairman at 604-601-5652, 1-888-601-5650; or visit: www.kootenaysilver.com
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!



Mineninfo

Kootenay Silver Inc.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.kootenaysilver.com


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
In Ausübung dieses Rechtes wird allen Behörden, insbesondere Ämtern, juristischen Personen öffentlichen Rechts,
in dieser Weise beliehenen Personen und Anstalten öffentlichen Rechts der Zutritt zu unseren Netzseiten verboten!"

Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2017.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap