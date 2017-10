Opawica Explorations Inc. Announces Five for One Share Consolidation

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2017) - Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV: OPW) (the "Company") announces that it intends to consolidate the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (the "Shares") on the basis of five (5) pre-consolidation Shares for one (1) post-consolidation Share (the "Consolidation").

The Consolidation is subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

