International Battery Metals Ltd.: Woodbury Carper Lithium Resource Project Exploration Commences

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2017) - International Battery Metals Ltd. (CSE: IBAT) ("IBAT" or the "Company") The Company is pleased to announce that it has commenced the testing and evaluation of the optioned Woodbury Carper Lithium Resource Project being 37,500 acres of oil and gas leases located in Cumberland and Jasper Counties Illinois. Through this initial program, the Company will advance its objectives of quantifying the lithium content of the brine on the optioned properties and exploring the application of different extraction methodologies.

As announced in the Company's July 24, 2017 news release, lithium on these properties were discovered as a result of drilling three exploratory wells in the search for oil and gas from the New Albany Shale and Carper Sandstone. Readers are referred to that news release for further details.

These initiatives reflect the Company's strategic move to focus on lithium in oil and gas brines in North America where it can utilize the latest lithium specific expertise and technologies as described in the Company's news release of October 2, 2017 in the best interests of the Company.

