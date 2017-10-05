Diese Seite verwendet Cookies. Durch die Nutzung unserer Seite erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, dass wir Cookies setzen. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

International Battery Metals Ltd.: Woodbury Carper Lithium Resource Project Exploration Commences

05.10.2017  |  Newsfile

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2017) - International Battery Metals Ltd. (CSE: IBAT) ("IBAT" or the "Company") The Company is pleased to announce that it has commenced the testing and evaluation of the optioned Woodbury Carper Lithium Resource Project being 37,500 acres of oil and gas leases located in Cumberland and Jasper Counties Illinois. Through this initial program, the Company will advance its objectives of quantifying the lithium content of the brine on the optioned properties and exploring the application of different extraction methodologies.

As announced in the Company's July 24, 2017 news release, lithium on these properties were discovered as a result of drilling three exploratory wells in the search for oil and gas from the New Albany Shale and Carper Sandstone. Readers are referred to that news release for further details.

These initiatives reflect the Company's strategic move to focus on lithium in oil and gas brines in North America where it can utilize the latest lithium specific expertise and technologies as described in the Company's news release of October 2, 2017 in the best interests of the Company.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Logan Anderson"

Logan Anderson, CEO and Director

Phone 604-685-4745

Forward-looking statements

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company and certain of the plans and objectives of the Company with respect to the same. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future and there are many factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

CSE DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!



Mineninfo

International Battery Metals Ltd.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.ibatterymetals.com


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
In Ausübung dieses Rechtes wird allen Behörden, insbesondere Ämtern, juristischen Personen öffentlichen Rechts,
in dieser Weise beliehenen Personen und Anstalten öffentlichen Rechts der Zutritt zu unseren Netzseiten verboten!"

Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2017.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap