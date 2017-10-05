CKR Carbon Announces Appointment of Dr. Ian Flint to the Board of Directors

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2017) - CKR Carbon Corporation. (TSXV: CKR) (FSE: CB81) ("CKR" or the "Company") a vertically integrated graphite to graphenes, advanced materials development company is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Ian Flint to the company's board of Directors.

Dr. Flint has more than 25 years' experience in the graphite industry including more recent work in the growing field of graphene manufacture and commercialization. Dr. Flint's experience includes process design, test work, pilot plants, equipment design, physical processing and materials development. He has worked as metallurgist, and/or director of more than 30 graphite/graphene projects worldwide. Dr. Flint holds a Ph.D. in mining and mineral processing engineering (2001) from the University of British Columbia and has more than 10 years of teaching mining engineering and graphite processing at Dalhousie University in Halifax.

"We are very pleased that Ian has agreed to join the CKR board," said Roger Moss, Chief Executive Officer of CKR Carbon. "His expertise in the graphite and graphene space is well known and he will be an integral member of the technical team tasked with commercializing graphite from the Aukam project."

"I am pleased to be joining the CKR board and team," said Dr. Flint. This is an exciting company focused on developing the Aukam lump graphite deposit in Namibia that I have been involved with since its rediscovery in 2012."

About CKR Carbon Corporation

CKR Carbon Corp. is an advanced materials company focused on mine to market commercialization of graphite products most notably high value graphene based components for a range of mass market products. We are collaborating with a leading European manufacturer of graphenes to use Aukam graphite to manufacture graphene products for commercialization on an industrial scale. The company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol CKR.

About the Aukam Project

The Aukam property covers a past producing vein graphite deposit and associated graphite occurrences. CKR owns a 63% interest in the property and is currently undertaking technical studies to support an application for a mining license. The company maintains high safety and environmental standards and has a comprehensive strategy of social engagement.

For more information: visit the website at www.ckr-carbon.com or contact:

Roger Moss, CEO, +1 416-704-8291 E-mail inquiries: rmoss@ckr-carbon.com

For graphite product enquiries:

Arno Brand, +1 416-561-4095 abrand@boswellprojects.com

