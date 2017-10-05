Cheetah Canyon Resources Corp. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, BC / TheNewswire / October 5, 2017 - Cheetah Canyon Resources Corp. (the "Company") (TSX-V: CHTA), announces that the Company will issue up to 16,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.06 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $960,000 in a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"). Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one transferable share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant shall be exercisable to acquire one additional common share of the Company (a "Warrant Share") for a period of 24 months at a price of $0.08 per Warrant Share. Proceeds derived from this Private Placement will be used for general working capital purposes, the Mali Gold Project and for evaluation of additional potential projects. The private placement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. The Company also announces the cancelation of their non-brokered private placement announced July 10, 2017.

