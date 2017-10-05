Canamex Resources Announces New Interim CEO, Director and Chairman

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, British Columbia / TheNewswire / October 5, 2017 - Canamex Resources Corp. (the "Company" or "Canamex") (TSX-V: CSQ) (OTCBB: CNMXF) (FSE: CX6) is pleased to announce the appointment of David Vincent as Interim CEO, a director and audit committee member of the Company, and Mike Stark as Chairman of the board of directors of the Company, effective immediately. To facilitate these changes, Mark Billings has stepped down as Chairman, CEO, a director and audit committee member of the Company. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Billings for his service as an officer and director of the Company and wishes him the best for his future endeavors.

David Vincent specializes in business development, business winning, project management and financial planning. Mr. Vincent is an Aeronautical Engineer and Military and Civil Aviator and holds a Bachelor of Engineering with Distinction, a Diploma of Financial Planning from Deakin University, Australia, a Diploma in Administrative Studies and an Advanced Diploma in Aviation Studies. Mr. Vincent is formerly the managing director of Africa Gold FZC and Africa Gold Limited, a Senior Executive Officer of BBY (Dubai) Limited, an Offset Manager, sales and marketing manager for BAE Systems United Kingdom, Business Winning Manager, Project Manager and Bid Manager for BAE Systems International and a Senior Engineering Officer for RAAF Williamtown.

Additionally, Mr. Vincent was a Senior Training Staff Officer and Technical and Specialist Training Officer at RAAF Headquarters Training Command where he revised the RAAF training policy and procedures that aligned the Air Force to the National competency based training and asset systems and drafted material that included technician standards development, training delivery systems, assessment systems, quality assurance and management processes.

Furthermore, Mr. Vincent was formerly an Aircraft Engineer for the Ministry of Defence, an Aircraft Captain and a Trainee Military Pilot.

Gregory Hahn, President of the Company stated "Mr. Vincent was instrumental in the most recent private placement by introducing us to a new group of investors worldwide. His international contacts and strong business acumen should help move the Company forward as we advance our Bruner gold project beyond the new resource update and the updated Preliminary Economic Assessment that is expected out before year-end".

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Greg Hahn

President, COO and Director

Mike Stark

Director and Chairman

Contact: (604) 833-4278

mstark@telus.net

