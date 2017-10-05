Taranis Receives Highly Successful Metallurgical Results from Dense Media Separation of Thor Deposit

(TheNewswire)

Lakewood, Colorado / TheNewswire / October 5, 2017 - Taranis Resources Inc. ("Taranis") [TSX.V: TRO] is pleased to update exploration activity related to its 100%-owned Thor project.

Metallurgical Pre-concentration Tests

Taranis has received final test results from a sample of the main Ag-Au-Pb-Zn-Cu deposit at Thor that was undertaken to determine the applicability of Dense Media Separation ("DMS") in processing ore from the project.

The results of this testing were conclusive in showing that DMS is ideally suited for processing the sulphide-type ore onsite. This opens two exciting developments at Thor, first that the pre-concentrated ore can be transported economically over much greater distances to a smelter or mill where further upgrading can occur, and second that sulphide-rich ore which typically has Acid Rock Drainage ("ARD") characteristics, can be separated onsite from waste rock that is non-ARD producing and stored onsite.

The following table shows the recoveries for each of the metals crushing the rock to 19 mm in size and performing DMS at a specific gravity of 2.75

Cut Point (Specific Gravity) Mass Rejected (%) Au (% Recovery) Ag (% Recovery) Zn (% Recovery) Pb (% Recovery) Cu (% Recovery) 2.75 54.6 94.7 93.1 96.7 98.0 96.2

For the +0.85 mm material, at a SG cut point of 2.75, 54.6% of the mass was rejected with metal losses of only 2.0-6.9%. This means that almost 55% of the ore zone material could be rejected onsite and the balance transported off the property for further upgrading either by gravity concentration or flotation.

John Gardiner, President and CEO states "The main sulphide deposit at Thor is ideally suited to this type of processing because almost 100% of the value of the ore occurs within dense minerals. This, coupled with the coarse-grained nature of the sulphide material, allows for easing separation simply by crushing and sorting onsite to 19 mm in size. It also allows removal of virtually all of the ARD producing ore from the property, and this should simplify the permitting process in the future for the Thor deposit. Already there are large stockpiles of ore on surface that could be processed using this relatively inexpensive technology, and Taranis is already paving a path to permit these in the near future, with hopes of transitioning into mining the main in-situ deposit".

Qualified Person

John Gardiner (P.Geol.) is the Qualified Person on the Thor Project, and supervised the preparation and scientific and technical disclosure in this News Release.

About Taranis Resources Inc.

Taranis is an exploration company focused on the development of its 100%-owned Thor project in southeast British Columbia. The company's mandate is to recognize mineral deposits early in the exploration cycle that can be developed through intelligent exploration and business alliances. For additional information on Taranis or its Thor project, please visit our website at www.taranisresources.com.

Taranis currently has 55,451,716 shares issued and outstanding (63,376,716 shares on a fully-diluted basis).

