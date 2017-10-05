Apex Resources Announces Commencement Of Baseline Environmental Studies At Kena

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, BC / TheNewswire / October 5, 2017 - Apex Resources Inc.. ("Apex") (TSXV: APX) is pleased to report that its Joint Venture partner, Prize Mining Corp. ("Prize" or the "Company") (TSXV:PRZ), has commenced an environmental baseline and monitoring program on its Kena-Daylight Gold Properties and Prizes adjacent Toughnut property, located near Nelson in southeastern British Columbia

Feisal Somji, president and chief executive officer of Prize Mining, commented: "Having good baseline environmental data and continued water quality monitoring is a key requirement to move our project through exploration and development. With this goal in mind as well as the importance to Prize of maintaining a positive social license, the Company has initiated this sampling program. Prize is currently nearing completion of the expanded Phase I exploration program of detailed target definition (see News Release dated September 12, 2017). The company is fully financed and moving towards a fall discovery focused drill program."

Masse Environmental Consultants Ltd. ("Masse"), based in Nelson, assisted in designing the baseline water quality sampling program at 16 creek sampling locations (view attached map) to monitor the upper catchment of two local watersheds. Terralogic Exploration Inc. and Prize's employees were trained by Masse to perform the sampling at all 16 sites for the past 3 months. The water sampling program is designed to record baseline chemical and sediment loads of high and low flow conditions over a one year period, and to monitor changes (if any) related to human activity in the area. Masse will help interpret the data and the results will be imperative for permitting an aggressive bulk sampling program for 2018.

Jarrod Brown, P.Geo., a Qualified Person under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.

About Apex Resources Inc.:



Apex is a Canadian gold exploration and development company focused on British Columbia and the Yukon Territories. Apex has a portfolio of quality properties including:

1.The 1.9 million ounce Kena-Daylight gold property under JV option to Prize Mining Corp. 2.The Jersey-Emerald tungsten-zinc property under option to Margaux Resources Ltd. 3.The Mount Anderson gold-silver property in the Yukon. 4.The Red Ridge gold-silver property in the Yukon. 5.The Cloud, Eldorado and Wild properties in BC's Golden Triangle.

Apex management has a track record of mine discovery that includes the discovery and development of the renowned Hemlo Gold Mine in Ontario.



For further information on Apex's projects, visit www.apxresources.com.

