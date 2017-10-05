Diese Seite verwendet Cookies. Durch die Nutzung unserer Seite erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, dass wir Cookies setzen. Mehr erfahren
Lundin Mining to Release Third Quarter 2017 Results October 25, 2017

05.10.2017  |  Marketwired

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Oct. 5, 2017) - Lundin Mining Corp. ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") (TSX:LUN)(OMX:LUMI) announces that the report for the third quarter period ended September 30, 2017 will be published after the close of the trading day in Toronto on Wednesday, October 25, 2017.

The Company will hold a telephone conference call and webcast at 08:00am ET, 14:00 CET on Thursday, October 26, 2017. Conference call details are provided below:

Please call in 10 minutes before the conference starts and stay on the line (an operator will be available to assist you).

Call-in number for the conference call (North America): +1 617 826 1698
Call-in number for the conference call (North America Toll Free): +1 877 648 7976
Call-in number for the conference call (Sweden): +46 (0) 8 5661 9361

To view the live webcast presentation, please log on using this direct link. 

The presentation slideshow will also be available in PDF format for download from the Lundin Mining website http://www.lundinmining.com before the conference call.

A replay of the telephone conference will be available after the completion of the conference call until November 2, 2017.

Replay numbers:

North America: +1 404 537 3406
The passcode for the replay is: 96281112

A replay of the webcast will be available by clicking on the direct link above.

About Lundin Mining
Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Chile, the United States of America, Portugal, and Sweden, primarily producing copper, nickel and zinc. In addition, Lundin Mining holds an indirect 24 percent equity stake in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Mining under the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act. This information was publicly communicated on October 5, 2017 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time.



Contact

Mark Turner
Director
Business Valuations and Investor Relations
+1-416-342-5565

Sonia Tercas
Senior Associate, Investor Relations
+1-416-342-5583

Robert Eriksson
Investor Relations Sweden
+46 8 545 015 50


Lundin Mining Corp.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.lundinmining.com


