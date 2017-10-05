Wylie Hui Appointed UEX Interim CFO

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - October 05, 2017) - UEX Corp. (TSX: UEX) ("UEX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Wylie Hui, CPA, CA, has been appointed the Company's Interim Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") effective October 4, 2017.

Wylie Hui has over 20 years of professional experience in various sectors. He is the Founder & Principal of Altastra Office Systems Inc., which provides finance and accounting services to private and public companies. Wylie was formerly CFO of Tintina Resources Inc. and SolidusGold Inc. and worked in the Transaction Support practice of Ernst & Young LLP in San Francisco, CA, advising private equity and corporate clients and in the Risk Advisory practice in Vancouver, BC, performing internal control compliance, enterprise and project risk management, and process improvement engagements primarily for mining and telecommunication companies. Wylie received a Bachelor of Arts (Economics) from Western University and holds CPA (CA -- BC and Ontario) and CPA (Illinois) designations. He lives in Vancouver, BC, and is an avid road cyclist and mountain biker.

About UEX

UEX (TSX: UEX) (OTC PINK: UEXCF) (FRANKFURT: UXO) is a Canadian uranium exploration and development company involved in fourteen uranium projects, including three that are 100% owned and operated by UEX, one joint venture with AREVA Resources Canada Inc. ("AREVA") that is 90.1% owned by UEX and is under option to and operated by ALX Uranium, as well as eight joint ventures with AREVA, one joint venture with AREVA and JCU (Canada) Exploration Company Limited, which are operated by AREVA, and one project (Christie Lake) under option from JCU (Canada) Exploration Company Limited and operated by UEX. The fourteen projects are located in the eastern, western and northern perimeters of the Athabasca Basin, the world's richest uranium belt, which in 2015 accounted for approximately 22% of the global primary uranium production. UEX is currently advancing several uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin which include the Christie Lake deposits, the Kianna, Anne, Colette and 58B deposits at its currently 49.1%-owned Shea Creek Project (located 50 km north of Fission's Triple R Deposit and Patterson Lake South Project, and NexGen's Arrow Deposit) the Horseshoe and Raven deposits located on its 100%-owned Horseshoe-Raven Development Project and the West Bear Deposit located at its 100%-owned Hidden Bay Project.