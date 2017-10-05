Piedmont Lithium Limited to Present at the Cathodes 2017 Conference

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Piedmont Lithium Ltd. (ASX: PLL) ("Piedmont" or "The Company") today announced that it will present at the Benchmark Minerals' Cathodes 2017 Conference, being held October 8-10, 2017 in Newport Beach, California. Keith Phillips, President and Chief Executive Officer of Piedmont, will be giving a presentation and meeting with investors throughout the conference.

Event: Cathodes 2017 Conference Date: October 9, 2017 Time: 4:30pm PT Location: Balboa Bay Resort, Newport Beach, CA

For investors attending the Cathodes 2017 conference, please contact Piedmont Investor Relations to schedule a meeting with Piedmont management at tpatel@edisongroup.com.

For further information, contact:

Keith D. Phillips President & CEO T: +1 973-809-0505 Anastasios (Taso) Arima Executive Director T: +1 347-899-1522 Tirth Patel Investor Relations, Edison Group T: +1 646-653-7035 tpatel@edisongroup.com

About Piedmont Lithium



Piedmont Lithium Ltd. holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont Lithium Project which is located within the world-class Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt ("TSB"), and along trend to the Hallman Beam and Kings Mountain mines, historically providing most of the western world's lithium between 1950 and 1990. The TSB is one of the premier localities in the world to be exploring for lithium pegmatites given its history of lithium bearing spodumene mining, favourable geology and ideal location with easy access to infrastructure, power, R&D centres for lithium and battery storage, major high-tech population centres and downstream lithium processing facilities.

The TSB has previously been described as one of the largest lithium provinces in the world and is located approximately 40 kilometres west of Charlotte, North Carolina, United States. The TSB was the most important lithium producing region in the western world prior to the establishment of the brine operations in Chile and Argentina in the late 1990's. The TSB extends over approximately 60 kilometres in length and reaches a maximum width of approximately 1.6 kilometers.

The Project was originally explored by Lithium Corp. of America which eventually was acquired by FMC Corporation ("FMC"). FMC and Albemarle Corporation ("Albemarle") both historically mined the lithium bearing spodumene pegmatites from the TSB with the historic Kings Mountain lithium mine being described as one of the richest spodumene deposits in the world by Albemarle. These two mines and their respective metallurgy also formed the basis for the design of the two lithium processing facilities in the region which were the first modern spodumene processing facilities in the western world.

Albemarle and FMC continue to operate these important lithium processing facilities with FMC's Bessemer City lithium processing facility being approximately 14 kilometres from the Project whilst Albemarle's Kings Mountain lithium processing facility is approximately 17 kilometres from the Project.

The Company is in a unique position to leverage its position as a first mover in restarting exploration in this historic lithium producing region with the aim of developing a strategic, U.S. domestic source of lithium to supply the increasing electric vehicle and battery storage markets.

