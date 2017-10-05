Coeur Reports Third Quarter 2017 Production and Sales Results

Coeur Mining Inc. (the "Company" or "Coeur") (NYSE: CDE) today announced third quarter production of 9.5 million silver equivalent1 ounces, comprised of 4.0 million silver ounces and 93,293 gold ounces. Third quarter silver equivalent1 production increased 7% quarter-over-quarter and 10% year-over-year. Higher quarter-over-quarter silver equivalent1 production was driven by a 13% increase in gold production while higher year-over-year silver equivalent1 production was due to a 10% increase in gold production and an 11% increase in silver production. Metal sales of 3.8 million ounces of silver and 89,972 ounces of gold, or 9.2 million silver equivalent1 ounces, were in-line with third quarter production.

Third quarter production and sales highlights for each of Coeur's operations are provided below.

Palmarejo, Mexico 3Q 2017 2Q 2017 1Q 2017 4Q 2016 3Q 2016 Tons milled 413,086 335,428 360,383 287,569 274,644 Average silver grade (oz/t) 5.53 4.98 4.91 4.95 3.98 Average gold grade (oz/t) 0.08 0.08 0.09 0.09 0.08 Average recovery rate – Ag 83.6% 87.3% 86.5% 89.1% 85.5% Average recovery rate – Au 83.1% 91.1% 93.7% 90.4% 77.7% Ounces Produced Silver (000's) 1,908 1,457 1,531 1,269 933 Gold 28,948 24,292 30,792 23,906 16,608 Silver equivalent1 (000's) 3,644 2,914 3,378 2,703 1,930 Ounces Sold Silver (000's) 1,794 1,484 1,965 937 778 Gold 26,554 25,191 41,045 15,558 11,410 Silver equivalent1 (000's) 3,387 2,996 4,427 1,872 1,462 Silver equivalent1 (average spot) (000's) 3,809 3,324 4,837 2,042 1,555

Silver equivalent production increased 25% quarter-over-quarter and 89% year-over-year to 3.6 million ounces

Average mining rates during the quarter were up 22%, achieving the year-end target of 4,500 tons per day one quarter early.This was driven by higher-than-budgeted mining rates at Independencia, which increased approximately 70% quarter-over-quarter to over 1,800 tons per day

The average silver grade increased 11% as a result of mining higher grade stopes in the Independencia deposit that became accessible following the installation of additional ground support during the prior quarter

Higher mining rates and silver grades during the quarter resulted in increased mill inventory at quarter-end and contributed to lower recovery rates quarter-over-quarter

Silver and gold sales of 1.8 million ounces and 26,554 ounces, respectively, were in-line with production. Gold sales during the quarter included 9,400 ounces sold to Franco-Nevada at a price of $800 per ounce

Palmarejo's full-year production guidance of 6.5 - 7.0 million silver ounces and 110,000 - 120,000 gold ounces remains unchanged

Rochester, Nevada 3Q 2017 2Q 2017 1Q 2017 4Q 2016 3Q 2016 Tons placed 4,262,011 4,493,100 3,513,708 3,878,487 4,901,039 Average silver grade (oz/t) 0.53 0.53 0.58 0.57 0.54 Average gold grade (oz/t) 0.004 0.003 0.002 0.002 0.003 Ounces Produced Silver (000's) 1,070 1,156 1,127 1,277 1,161 Gold 10,955 10,745 10,356 14,231 12,120 Silver equivalent1 (000's) 1,727 1,801 1,749 2,131 1,888 Ounces Sold Silver (000's) 1,050 1,135 1,289 1,205 1,163 Gold 10,390 10,658 13,592 12,988 11,751 Silver equivalent1 (000's) 1,674 1,774 2,104 1,984 1,868 Silver equivalent1 (average spot) (000's) 1,839 1,913 2,240 2,128 1,963

Silver equivalent production of 1.7 million ounces was relatively unchanged quarter-over-quarter

Following three years of permitting and ten months of construction, the Stage IV leach pad expansion was successfully commissioned on schedule early in the third quarter

Tons placed decreased 5% quarter-over-quarter, primarily due to crusher downtime related to the integration of the crusher into the expanded Stage IV system, planned annual maintenance and a brief power disruption due to a nearby wildfire

Leaching of the expanded Stage IV pad began in the quarter and is expected to drive strong production through the end of the year.Fourth quarter gold production is also expected to benefit from the placement of higher gold grade ore on the expanded Stage IV pad during the third quarter

The Company is maintaining Rochester's full-year production guidance of 4.2 - 4.7 million silver ounces and 47,000 - 52,000 gold ounces

Kensington, Alaska 3Q 2017 2Q 2017 1Q 2017 4Q 2016 3Q 2016 Tons milled 172,038 163,163 165,895 163,410 140,322 Average gold grade (oz/t) 0.17 0.17 0.17 0.22 0.20 Average recovery rate 94.1% 93.2% 94.0% 94.4% 94.8% Gold ounces produced 27,541 26,424 26,197 33,688 26,459 Gold ounces sold 29,173 29,031 32,144 28,864 30,998

Gold production increased 4% quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year to 27,541 ounces

Development of Jualin achieved an important milestone as initial development ore was mined during the quarter; mining from Jualin is expected to ramp up as planned over the next twelve months

Higher anticipated grades are expected to drive strong production in the fourth quarter. As a result, the Company is maintaining Kensington's full-year guidance of 120,000 - 125,000 gold ounces

Wharf, South Dakota 3Q 2017 2Q 2017 1Q 2017 4Q 2016 3Q 2016 Tons placed 1,150,308 993,167 1,292,181 1,178,803 1,199,008 Average gold grade (oz/t) 0.029 0.024 0.027 0.027 0.033 Ounces produced Gold 25,849 21,358 20,873 30,675 29,684 Silver (000's) 15 13 20 32 25 Gold equivalent1 26,096 21,568 21,207 31,202 30,106 Ounces sold Gold 23,855 21,314 24,093 29,698 29,230 Silver (000's) 14 11 33 30 17 Gold equivalent1 24,085 21,495 24,636 30,204 29,508

Gold production at Wharf increased 21% quarter-over-quarter to 25,849 ounces. Increases in gold grade and production were largely driven by the higher-grade Golden Reward deposit, which was mined for an abbreviated season relative to prior years and is now complete

Tons placed increased 16% during the quarter with Wharf on track to place 4.5 million tons for the full year, up from 4.3 million tons in 2016

The Company is maintaining Wharf's full-year production guidance of 90,000 - 95,000 gold ounces

San Bartolomé, Bolivia 3Q 2017 2Q 2017 1Q 2017 4Q 2016 3Q 2016 Tons milled 365,554 417,784 384,267 368,131 450,409 Average silver grade (oz/t) 3.01 3.31 3.49 3.96 3.43 Average recovery rate 87.0% 92.8% 90.7% 86.3% 88.7% Silver ounces produced (000's) 957 1,285 1,215 1,259 1,370 Silver ounces sold (000's) 951 1,398 1,148 1,218 1,391

Third quarter production decreased 26% to 1.0 million silver ounces primarily due to worsening drought conditions in the Potosí region of Bolivia, which hindered mill operations

As a result, the Company is lowering San Bartolomé's full-year production guidance to 4.5 - 4.75 million ounces of silver from 5.0 - 5.4 million ounces

2017 Production Guidance

Coeur's 2017 production guidance has been revised to reflect lower expected silver production at the San Bartolomé mine due to persistent drought conditions.

(silver and silver equivalent ounces in thousands) Silver Gold Silver Equivalent1 Palmarejo 6,500 - 7,000 110,000 - 120,000 13,100 - 14,200 Rochester 4,200 - 4,700 47,000 - 52,000 7,020 - 7,820 Kensington — 120,000 - 125,000 7,200 - 7,500 Wharf — 90,000 - 95,000 5,400 - 5,700 San Bartolomé 4,500 - 4,750 — 4,500 - 4,750 Endeavor 107 — 107 Total 15,307 - 16,557 367,000 - 392,000 37,327 - 40,077

Financial Results and Conference Call

Coeur will report its financial results for third quarter of 2017 on October 25, 2017 after the New York Stock Exchange closes for trading. There will be a conference call on October 26, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Dial-In Numbers: (855) 560-2581 (US) (855) 669-9657 (Canada) (412) 542-4166 (International) Conference ID: Coeur Mining

Hosting the call will be Mitchell J. Krebs, President and Chief Executive Officer of Coeur, who will be joined by Peter C. Mitchell, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Frank L. Hanagarne, Jr., Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Hans Rasmussen, Senior Vice President of Exploration, and other members of management. A replay of the call will be available through November 9, 2017.

Replay numbers: (877) 344-7529 (US) (855) 669-9658 (Canada) (412) 317-0088 (International) Conference ID: 101 11 361

About Coeur

Coeur Mining Inc. is a well-diversified, growing precious metals producer with five precious metals mines in the Americas employing approximately 2,000 people. Coeur produces from its wholly-owned operations: the Palmarejo silver-gold complex in Mexico, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada, the Kensington gold mine in Alaska, the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota, and the San Bartolomé silver mine in Bolivia. In addition, the Company owns the La Preciosa project in Mexico, a silver-gold exploration stage project. Coeur conducts exploration activities in North and South America.

Cautionary Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities legislation in the United States and Canada, including statements regarding anticipated production, grades, mining rates, tons placed, development efforts at Kensington and persistent drought conditions in Bolivia. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause Coeur's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the risk that anticipated production levels are not attained, the risks and hazards inherent in the mining business (including risks inherent in developing large-scale mining projects, environmental hazards, industrial accidents, weather or geologically related conditions), changes in the market prices of gold and silver and a sustained lower price environment, the uncertainties inherent in Coeur's production, exploratory and developmental activities, including risks relating to permitting and regulatory delays, ground conditions, grade variability, any future labor disputes or work stoppages, the uncertainties inherent in the estimation of gold and silver reserves, changes that could result from Coeur's future acquisition of new mining properties or businesses, reliance on third parties to operate certain mines where Coeur owns silver production and reserves and the absence of control over mining operations in which Coeur or its subsidiaries hold royalty or streaming interests and risks related to these mining operations including results of mining and exploration activities, environmental, economic and political risks of the jurisdiction in which the mining operations are located, the loss of any third-party smelter to which Coeur markets silver and gold, the effects of environmental and other governmental regulations, the risks inherent in the ownership or operation of or investment in mining properties or businesses in foreign countries, Coeur's ability to raise additional financing necessary to conduct its business, make payments or refinance its debt, as well as other uncertainties and risk factors set out in filings made from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, and the Canadian securities regulators, including, without limitation, Coeur's most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. Actual results, developments and timetables could vary significantly from the estimates presented. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Coeur disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, Coeur undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of Coeur, its financial or operating results or its securities.

Christopher Pascoe, Coeur's Director, Technical Services and a qualified person under Canadian National Instrument 43-101, approved the scientific and technical information concerning Coeur's mineral projects in this news release. For a description of the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate mineral reserves and resources, as well as data verification procedures and a general discussion of the extent to which the estimates may be affected by any known environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing or other relevant factors, Canadian investors should refer to the Technical Reports for each of Coeur's properties as filed on SEDAR at sedar.com.

Notes

1. Silver and gold equivalence calculated using a 60:1 silver-to-gold ratio, except where noted as average spot prices. Please see table below for average silver and gold spot prices during the period and corresponding silver-to-gold ratios.

Average Spot Prices

3Q 2017 2Q 2017 1Q 2017 4Q 2016 3Q 2016 Average Silver Spot Price Per Ounce $ 16.84 $ 17.21 $ 17.42 $ 17.19 $ 19.61 Average Gold Spot Price Per Ounce $ 1,278 $ 1,257 $ 1,219 $ 1,222 $ 1,335 Average Silver to Gold Spot Equivalence 76:1 73:1 70:1 71:1 68:1

Coeur Mining Inc.

Courtney Lynn, Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer

Phone: (312) 489-5800

www.coeur.com