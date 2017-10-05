Atacama Pacific Announces Election of Marcio Fonseca to Board of Directors

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Oct. 5, 2017) - Atacama Pacific Gold Corp. (TSX VENTURE:ATM) ("Atacama Pacific") is pleased to announce the election of Marcio Fonseca to Atacama Pacific's Board of Directors during its recent Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders. Mr. Fonseca is a Professional Geologist and received a Master of Mineral Project Appraisal - M.Sc. from Imperial College, London.

Mr. Fonseca is currently the President and CEO of GoldPlay Exploration Inc., a private exploration company focused on gold exploration in Mexico. During the period from 2013 to 2015, he was the Vice-President, Corporate Development of Silvercrest Mines Inc. during its M&A process which led to SilverCrest's sale to First Majestic Silver Corp. in October 2015. Prior to 2013, Mr. Fonseca held senior management and director positions with Macquarie Metals and Energy Capital (Macquarie Group (Canada)) from 2004 to 2013 in New York and Vancouver and, previous to this, he held various positions with senior mining companies including Vale, Phelps Dodge and Echo Bay Mines focused on the development of mining projects in Latin America.

Albrecht Schneider, Executive Chairman, welcoming Mr. Fonseca to Atacama Pacific, noted that, "We are very pleased to have Mr. Fonseca to join our Board and we look forward to benefiting from his extensive financial and technical experience. As we move forward into feasibility studies and review various options of the development of the Cerro Maricunga gold project, Mr. Fonseca input will be invaluable."

Also, at Atacama Pacific recent Annual and Special Meeting, Paul Champagne, a longtime director of Atacama Pacific, did not stand for re-election and has left the board to focus efforts on Andex Minerals Inc., a private exploration company with a property in Chile. We thank him for his efforts over the years and wish him all the best in his ventures.

Cerro Maricunga Oxide Gold Deposit

The Cerro Maricunga oxide-associated, breccia-hosted gold deposit is located in Chile's Maricunga Mineral Belt approximately 140 km by road northeast of the City of Copiapo. The deposit hosts total proven and probable mineral reserves of 294.4 million tonnes grading 0.40 grams per tonne for 3.74 million ounces of gold representing one of the largest undeveloped oxide gold deposits in the world.

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

As defined by National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") of the Canadian Securities Administrators, the Qualified Person for the Cerro Maricunga program is Sergio Diaz, a resident of Santiago, Chile. Mr. Diaz is a Public Registered Person for Reserves and Resources N° 51, in Chile, and is also registered in the Colegio de Geólogos de Chile under N° 315. Mr. Diaz has reviewed and verified the technical contents of this press release. Maria Leticia Conca Benito, Mining Engineer, Universidad de Chile, Registered Member of Chilean Mining Commission, CEO and Project Director, Alquimia Conceptos S.A., was the independent qualified person, as defined by NI 43-101, responsible for the compilation of the information and preparation of the overall 2014 Prefeasibility Study.

