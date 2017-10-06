Uranium Participation Corporation Reports Estimated Net Asset Value at September 30, 2017

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Oct. 5, 2017) - Uranium Participation Corp. ("UPC") (TSX:U) reports its estimated net asset value at September 30, 2017 was CAD$389.9 million or CAD$3.23 per share. As at September 30, 2017, UPC's uranium investment portfolio consisted of the following:

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except quantity amounts) Quantity Fair Value Investments in Uranium: Uranium oxide in concentrates ("U 3 O 8 ") 10,080,024 lbs $ 254,742 Uranium hexafluoride ("UF 6 ") 1,903,471 KgU $ 133,861 $ 388,603 U 3 O 8 fair value per pound: - In Canadian dollars 1 $ 25.27 - In United States dollars $ 20.25 UF 6 fair value1 per KgU: - In Canadian dollars 1 $ 70.32 - In United States dollars $ 56.35

1 Fair values are month-end spot prices published by Ux Consulting Company, LLC, translated at the Bank of Canada's month-end daily exchange rate of $1.2480.

On September 30, 2017, the common shares of UPC closed on the TSX at a value of CAD$3.53, which represents a 9.29% premium to the net asset value of CAD$3.23 per share.

On September 25, 2017, UPC announced a bought-deal equity offering of 10,745,000 common shares, at a price of CAD$3.50 per share, for gross proceeds of $37,607,500, with an overallotment option of an additional 855,000 common shares at CAD$3.50 per share. The offering was completed on October 4, 2017 and the overallotment option was fully exercised. Accordingly, UPC issued 11,600,000 common shares for total gross proceeds of $40,600,000. The proceeds of the offering will be used by UPC to fund purchases of U 3 O 8 and/or UF 6 and for general corporate purposes.

About Uranium Participation Corporation

Uranium Participation Corp. is a company that invests substantially all of its assets in uranium oxide in concentrates ("U 3 O 8 ") and uranium hexafluoride ("UF 6 ") (collectively "uranium"), with the primary investment objective of achieving appreciation in the value of its uranium holdings through increases in the uranium price. UPC provides investors with a unique opportunity to gain exposure to the price of uranium without the resource or project risk associated with investing in a traditional mining company. Additional information about Uranium Participation Corporation is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on Uranium Participation Corp.'s website at www.uraniumparticipation.com.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information that are based on the Company's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intent", "estimate", "anticipate", "plan", "should", "believe" or "continue" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology and include statements with respect to the use of proceeds for the Offering and the anticipated completion of uranium purchases.

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous factors, assumptions and estimates. A variety of factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, may cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in the forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, changes in commodity prices and foreign exchange as well as the risk that the Company will not be successful in completing the purchase of additional U 3 O 8 and/or UF 6 on terms satisfactory to the Company. For a description of the principal risks of the Company, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated May 16, 2017, a copy of which is available at www.sedar.com.

These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although management reviews the reasonableness of its assumptions and estimates, unusual and unanticipated events may occur which render them inaccurate. Under such circumstances, future performance may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Except where required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information statement.