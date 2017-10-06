Guyana Goldfields Inc. Produces 41,000 oz Au in Q3 2017 and Has Record Month of September Production of 18,900 oz Au; Full Third Quarter Results Released October 31, 2017

TORONTO, Oct. 5, 2017 /CNW/ - Guyana Goldfields Inc. (TSX: GUY) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that gold production from mining operations totalled 41,000 ounces at its Aurora Gold Mine ("Aurora") in Guyana, South America for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017. The Company also achieved its record gold production month since the commencement of mining operations and poured 18,900 ounces in September. Gold production was as-expected for the quarter according to the 2017 mine plan and the Company is on track to meet the lower end of its annual production guidance of 160,000 – 180,000 ounces of gold for the year.

In the third quarter ended September 30, 2017, the mill processed an average of 6,170 tonnes per day ("tpd") of ore at an average head grade of 2.53 grams per tonne gold (g/t Au) with gold recoveries averaging 90.3%. Due to mine sequencing, gold grade and, therefore, gold production are expected to be the strongest in the fourth quarter as mining is focused on the hard rock diorite ore within Rory's Knoll open pit.

Scott A. Caldwell, President & CEO, states, "After a slow start to the quarter with the inability to strip loaded carbon, the elution circuit boiler was fully repaired ahead of schedule and below the estimated budget. Due to the quick repair work, the Company was able to strip the excess carbon in inventory and nearly all gold sales were realized within the third quarter for a strong finish. The mill head grade and recovery steadily increased during the quarter and the grade in September increased to 2.87 g/t Au with recovery increasing to 91.3%. Management expects head grade and recovery to continue to increase in the fourth quarter of 2017 and finish the year with its strongest quarter yet."

Commencement of Greenfields Drilling Program

Mobilization is complete to the Wynamu site located approximately 40 kilometres north east of Aurora. Exploration has identified a series of auriferous zones over a wide area. A six-hole, 1,200 metre drill program commenced this week that will test the tenor and side of these anomalous areas. The area of immediate interest, ZOI 4, is characterized by trench WYT3 which returned 6 metres of 4.21 g/t Au as well as 58 metres grading 1.21 g/t Au.

Additionally, the Company is currently mobilizing to its Iroma group of properties, approximately 18 kilometres north east of Aurora. In this district, extensive soil sampling and very shallow drilling with a pack sack drill have delineated two areas for immediate investigation. In both areas, gold mineralization is associated with NNW trending shear zones trending for hundreds of metres. Interesting drilling intersections from very shallow pack sack drilling include 9 m of 2.28 g/t Au, 24 m at 0.67 g/t Au, and 4.5 m at 3.51 g/t Au. Drilling is expected to commence in the next two weeks.

Third Quarter Financial and Operational Results

The Company plans to release its third quarter 2017 operating and financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 31, 2017.

