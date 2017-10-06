Kalamazoo Resources Ltd (ASX:KZR) Option to Acquire Three Highly Prospective Gold Projects in WA's Pilbara

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Kalamazoo Resources Limited (ASX:KZR) is pleased to provide the following link to the Company's latest ASX release.HIGHLIGHTS:- Kalamazoo Resources Limited ("Kalamazoo") enters into an Option to acquire Between 80% and 100% equity in three Pilbara gold projects covering 252 km2.- Includes the DOM's Hill Gold, Sisters and Marble Bar Gold Projects - controlled by WA resources industry stalwart Denis O'Meara Prospecting (DOM) and Brett Keillor (KS Gold Pty Ltd).- The tenements are highly prospective for gold and located in proximity to the Pilbara gold projects of Novo Resources (CVE:NVO) / Artemis (ASX:ARV), De Grey Mining (ASX:DEG), Venturex Resources (ASX:VXR), Impact Minerals (ASX:IPT), DGO Gold (ASX:DGO) and Calidus (ASX:CAI).Selection of nuggets recovered by metal detecting by Great Sandy Pty Ltd ("Great Sandy") and KS Gold Pty Ltd ("KS Gold") at the Singer prospect, DOM's Hill Project, E45/4722. Note: Width of plate is 27cm containing 5ozs of gold nuggets up to 1cm, approximately, and the blue plastic lid is 25 cms wide containing 8 ounces of (uncleaned) nuggets up to 4cm, approximately. Note these nuggets are not the property of KZR.To view the full release with tables and figures, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/F5Z504W7





Kalamazoo Resources Ltd (ASX:KZR) is a progressive WA-focused gold and base metals explorer and developer, ASX-listed Kalamazoo Resources (ASX:KZR) is a gold and copper explorer and developer whose primary focus is on exploring and developing projects in Western Australia.



Perth-based Kalamazoo listed on the Australian Stock Exchange on 16 January of 2017 to explore and develop the Snake Well and Cork Tree projects. KZR's flagship project is Snake Well, located in WA's Murchison region northeast of Geraldton. Snake Well is northwest of ASX-listed MMG Ltd.'s highly regarded and producing Golden Grove underground copper, zinc, lead, silver and gold mine and just north of Doray Minerals' (ASX:DRM) new Deflector underground gold and copper mine.









