Mustang Resources Ltd (ASX:MUS) North American Investor Presentation - October 2017

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Mustang Resources Ltd. (ASX:MUS) (OTCMKTS:GGPLF) provides the Company's latest North American Investor Presentation.Overview: Mustang Poised For Rapid GrowthGOAL: To become one of the world's leading suppliers of high quality Mozambique rubies through regular closed-bid tenders- Mustang is the only listed ruby miner in the world- Ruby production successfully ramped up at the Montepuez project in Mozambique- Ruby inventory grown to 277,000 carats (as at Sept 12) - well ahead of initial target of 200,000 carats by end of October- First ruby tender 27 to 30 October 2017, set to generate significant maiden cash flow for Mustang- Leading global ruby buyers have confirmed their intention to take part in the tender- Evidence from recent auctions and feedback from buyers show global ruby demand is soaring and exceeds supply18 MONTH STRATEGIC OBJECTIVES- Host a strong maiden rough ruby tender 27 to 30 October 2017 to generate significant early cash flows- Reinvest portion of maiden tender proceeds for low cost scale up of existing processing plant and set up an additional processing plant to achieve targeted 1 to 2 Mtpa processing capacity- Rapidly grow ruby inventory from increased processing capacity to deliver at least two tenders in CY-2018 moving to minimum three per year from CY-2019- Establish a minimum 10 year JORC Compliant Resource through investing into aggressive auger drilling and pitting program post October2017 tender- Pursue opportunities to grow landholding in world class Montepuez gem field to >400sqkm from 193sqkm- Increase economic interest in main existing projects= OPPORTUNITY TO DELIVER CONSISTENT LONG TERM CASHFLOW FOR SHAREHOLDERSTapping into a US$2b-a-year market- Rubies are the most expensive gemstone after diamonds - with fine rubies +5cts extremely rare- Before the 2009 discovery of the Montepuez field in Mozambique, supply was highly fragmented and unreliable (Myanmar, Afghanistan, Madagascar)- Consistency of supply from Montepuez provides opportunity for rapid growth in ruby market size- Global polished ruby market size estimated at US$2 billion p.a (2014) - total coloured gemstone market (ruby, sapphire & emerald) estimated at US$5.9 billion p.a (2015)- Consumer demand has caused prices of rubies to increase 63% over past 8 years- Market size continues to grow:o Coloured gemstone market grew 13% in 2015 period while diamonds decreased 17% from US$84 billion to US$70 billiono Strong demand from US, Europe, India, Thailand and Chinao Record US$54.5million June 2017 Mozambique rough ruby auction- US$1.2billion imports of coloured gemstones into US market (4.5% of diamond market)- Mustang market engagement in the USA & Asia has confirmed unmet demand for ethically-mined rubies





Listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, Mustang Resources Ltd. (ASX:MUS) (FRA:GGY) is an emerging gemstone developer and producer focused on the near-term development of the highly prospective Montepuez Ruby Project in northern Mozambique.



The Montepuez Ruby Project consists of four licences covering 19,500 hectares adjacent to the world’s largest ruby deposit discovered by Gemfields Plc (LON:GEM) in 2012. Since supply of rubies from sources outside Mozambique has become fractured and unreliable, Mustang stands to capitalise on the current demand around the world for ethically produced rubies by becoming a reliable, consistent supplier of high-quality rubies.



The Company is fast-tracking its work program on the Montepuez Ruby Project with high priority targets being identified and low-cost bulk sampling well underway. First rough ruby sales are scheduled for October 2017 under a closed bid tender of an estimated 200,000 cts gem quality rubies.



Visit the Mustang website for more information.





Managing Director: Christiaan Jordaan E: christiaan@mustangresources.com.au T: +61-2-9239-3119