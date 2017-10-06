Spearmint to Acquire the WHY WEST Magnesium Project Near Rossland, BC and the BUDDY Claims in the Golden Triangle of BC

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2017) - Spearmint Resources Inc. (TSXV: SRJ) (OTCBB: SPMTF) (FSE: A2AHL5) ("SRJ" or the "Company") wishes to announce that it has entered into an agreement to acquire 100 percent of the WHY WEST Magnesium project near Rossland, BC, and the BUDDY claims in the Golden Triangle of BC.

The WHY WEST Magnesium prospect directly borders West High Yield Resources properties near Rossland, BC. Yesterday West High Yield Resources announced, "West High Yield Resources Ltd. has signed a definitive arm's-length purchase and sale agreement to sell 100 per cent of its right, title and interest in its Record Ridge South, Midnight and O.K. mineral properties to Gryphon Enterprises LLC, a company based in Maryland, United States, for a purchase price of $750-million (U.S.)…." This prospect consists of approximately 1,500 contiguous acres.

The BUDDY claims directly border the EL North claims currently held by Spearmint. These claims are directly bordering Garibaldi Resources Corp. in the Golden Triangle of BC. This prospect consists of approximately 4,400 contiguous acres.

James Nelson, President of Spearmint states, "Adding these two new projects shows the commitment SRJ management has to growing the company. The WHY WEST prospect directly borders the West High Yield Resources property and they just announced a massive proposed sale of 750 Million USD and the BUDDY claims significantly adds to our acreage bordering Garibaldi. Both of these areas may constitute a key building block of Spearmint going forward. We look forward to getting on the properties shortly."

If you would like to be added to Spearmint's news distribution list, please send your email address to info@spearmintresources.ca. The terms of this agreement calls for SRJ to issue seven million shares to arm's length vendors. This is subject to exchange approval.

