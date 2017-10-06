Daily Technical Summary Reports on Metals & Minerals Stocks -- BHP Billiton, Cloud Peak Energy, Compania de Minas Buenaventura, and Northern Dynasty Minerals

NEW YORK, October 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

BHP Billiton

On Thursday, shares in London, the UK-based BHP Billiton plc recorded a trading volume of 1.55 million shares. The stock ended at $36.07, rising 0.08% from the last trading session. The Company's shares have gained 11.74% over the previous three months and 14.65% on an YTD basis. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 8.17%. Furthermore, shares of BHP Billiton, which together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resources company that discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 45.72. Access our complete research report on BBL for free at:

Cloud Peak Energy

Gillette, Wyoming headquartered Cloud Peak Energy Inc.'s stock finished yesterday's session 0.79% lower at $3.79 with a total trading volume of 647,057 shares. The Company's shares have gained 19.56% in the last one month and 7.37% over the previous three months. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average by 15.49%. Furthermore, shares of Cloud Peak Energy, which produces coal in the Powder River Basin in the US, have an RSI of 64.25. The complimentary research report on CLD can be downloaded at:



Compania de Minas Buenaventura

At the close of trading on Thursday, shares in Lima, Peru headquartered Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. climbed 1.33%, ending the day at $13.76. The stock recorded a trading volume of 1.23 million shares, which was above its three months average volume of 1.22 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 20.28% in the previous three months and 21.99% since the start of this year. The stock is trading 6.73% and 10.59% above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, respectively. Moreover, shares of the Company, which engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, have an RSI of 62.52.

On September 25th, 2017, research firm Morgan Stanley upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Equal-Weight' to 'Overweight'. Register for free on DailyStockTracker.com and get access to the latest report on BVN at:

Northern Dynasty Minerals

Vancouver, Canada headquartered Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.'s shares ended the day 1.72% higher at $1.77 with a total trading volume of 2.11 million shares. The stock has surged 40.48% over the previous three months. The Company's shares are trading 7.07% above their 50-day moving average and 0.86% above their 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of the Company, which acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the US, have an RSI of 51.30. Download your free research report on NAK at:

