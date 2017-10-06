NetworkNewsWire Announces Publication Discussing Investment Opportunities in Zinc

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2017) - NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces the publication of an editorial featuring Blue Moon Zinc Corp. (TSXV: MOON) (OTC: BMOOF), a client of NNW focused on developing its advanced-stage, wholly owned Blue Moon zinc project in central California.

The publication, titled, "Zinc Shows a Silver Lining as Exchange Stocks Fall to Lowest Level in Decades," discusses companies ramping up to meet the forecasted zinc rush.

To view the full publication, visit: https://www.networknewswire.com/zinc-shows-silver-lining-exchange-stocks-fall-lowest-level-decades/

"In a recent interview, Blue Moon Zinc Corp. (TSXV: MOON) (OTC: BMOOF) CEO Patrick McGrath retraced the history of the Blue Moon, USA deposit, which dates back to the Second World War. From 1943-1945, the resource was mined by Hecla Mining Company, whose efforts produced 55,656 tons of 12.3% zinc. The mine lay dormant until the early 1980s, when Imperial Metals completed approximately 33,000 feet of diamond drilling. Thereafter, Westmin Resources, now Boliden, one of Europe's largest zinc producers, undertook about 57,000 feet of diamond drilling, calculated a mineral resource and commenced engineering, metallurgical, hydrological and environment baseline studies. In addition, Westmin obtained a permit and approval of a reclamation plan from Mariposa County for a shaft and certain underground development. By 1991, the resource was in new hands: being explored by Barrick (Lac), who completed approximately 20,000 feet of drilling. Consequently, Blue Moon, USA stands on the shoulders of well-established and well-qualified operators, who have done a lot of the development work.

"Blue Moon emerged from the amalgamation of asset disposals by two other junior exploration companies, the first deriving from Yukon Zinc, which had acquired the Blue Moon deposit from Boliden Limited. The second followed a 2007 spinout by Selwyn Resource of its zinc assets. The company, previously known as Savant Explorations Ltd, announced its name change to Blue Moon Zinc Corp. on July 5, 2017 (http://nnw.fm/6DxmD)."

About Blue Moon Zinc Corp.

Blue Moon Zinc Corp., a mineral exploration company, is focused on developing its advanced-stage, wholly owned Blue Moon zinc project in central California. The 100% owned Blue Moon polymetallic deposit has a Mineral Resource estimate of 3.7 million tons with a grade of 8.3% zinc equivalence including approximately 377 million pounds of zinc in the Indicated category and 4.1 million tons with a grade of 7.8% zinc equivalence including approximately 395 million pounds of zinc in the Inferred category with significant credits of copper, silver and gold. The resource is open at depth and along strike and historical metallurgical testing indicates excellent recovery and a clean zinc concentrate. A NI 43-101 report detailing the resource and summarizing metallurgical recoveries will be available on the company's website and on SEDAR. The company plans to advance the Blue Moon project through to feasibility and permitting.

For more information about the company, visit www.BlueMoonMining.com.

