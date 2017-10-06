TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - September 2017

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange

TORONTO, Oct. 6, 2017 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange for September 2017.

Toronto Stock Exchange welcomed 17 new issuers in September 2017, compared with three in the previous month and 17 in September 2016. The new listings included 16 exchange traded fund and one oil & gas company. Total financings raised in September 2017 increased 1% from the previous month, but were down 30% compared to September 2016. The total number of financings in September 2017 was 49, compared with 39 the previous month and 49 in September 2016.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for Toronto Stock Exchange, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440

TSX Venture Exchange welcomed ten new issuers in September 2017, compared with five the previous month and two in September 2016. The new listings included six capital pool companies and four mining companies. Total financings raised in September 2017 increased 20% compared to the previous month, and were up 5% compared to September 2016. There were 116 financings in September 2017, compared with 139 in the previous month and 141 in September 2016.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for September 2017 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Toronto Stock Exchange



September 2017 August 2017 September 2016 Issuers Listed 1,498 1,498 1,489 New Issuers Listed 17 3 17 IPOs 16 2 14 Graduates from TSXV 1 1 0 Issues Listed 2,153 2,151 2,204 IPO Financings Raised $53,098,051 $34,000,000 $45,999,200 Secondary Financings Raised $2,703,529,552 $1,014,145,069 $2,738,263,797 Supplemental Financings Raised $518,367,560 $2,183,034,114 $1,882,375,000 Total Financings Raised $3,274,995,163 $3,231,179,183 $4,666,637,997 Total Number of Financings 49 39 49 Market Cap Listed Issues $2,899,816,307,968 $2,824,960,993,944 $2,626,487,321,752

Year-to-date Statistics



2017 2016 % change New Issuers Listed 111 90 +23.3 IPOs 89 69 +29.0 Graduates from TSXV 14 12 +16.7 IPO Financings Raised $4,252,057,331 $742,953,587 +472.3 Secondary Financings Raised $17,678,633,161 $24,423,676,383 -27.6 Supplemental Financings Raised $14,412,379,629 $18,123,069,315 -20.5 Total Financings Raised $36,343,070,121 $43,289,699,285 -16.0 Total Number of Financings 452 474 -4.6 Market Cap Listed Issues $2,899,816,307,968 $2,626,487,321,752 +10.4

TSX Venture Exchange**



September 2017 August 2017 September 2016 Issuers Listed 1,982 1,973 2,055 New Issuers Listed 10 5 2 IPOs 7 4 1 Graduates to TSX 1 1 0 Issues Listed 2,046 2,034 2,114 IPO Financings Raised $5,393,275 $1,720,000 $300,000 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $15,786,900 $33,437,250 $49,187,785 Supplemental Financings Raised $351,698,609 $275,427,555 $307,300,040 Total Financings Raised $372,878,784 $310,584,805 $356,787,825 Total Number of Financings 116 139 141 Market Cap Listed Issues $43,662,097,433 $42,276,470,039 $37,312,550,917

Year-to-date Statistics



2017 2016 % Change New Issuers Listed 55 37 +48.6 IPOs 34 15 +126.7 Graduates to TSX 14 12 +16.7 IPO Financings Raised $86,891,015 $9,606,360 +804.5 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $1,563,760,997 $666,923,107 +134.5 Supplemental Financings Raised $3,389,795,817 $2,528,314,146* +34.1 Total Financings Raised $5,040,447,829 $3,204,843,613* +57.3 Total Number of Financings 1,270 1,254* +1.3 Market Cap Listed Issues $43,662,097,433 $37,312,550,917 +17.0



*correction **Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)

(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis

TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes. By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during September 2017:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol Dynamic iShares Active Global Financial Services ETF DXF Dynamic iShares Active Tactical Bond ETF DXB Dynamic iShares Active U.S. Mid-Cap ETF DXZ Evolve Active Canadian Preferred Share ETF DIVS Evolve Automobile Innovation Index ETF CARS Evolve Cyber Security Index ETF CYBR Evolve North American Gender Diversity Index ETF HERS First Asset Cambridge Global Dividend ETF FCW First Asset Enhanced Short Duration Bond ETF FSB Hamilton Capital U.S. Mid-Cap Financials ETF HFMU.U Horizons Intl Developed Markets Equity Index ETF HXDM & HXDM.U PowerShares S&P/TSX REIT Income Index ETF REIT Storm Resources Ltd. SRX U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF GOGO WisdomTree Canada Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF DGRC WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index ETF EMV.B WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Index ETF UMI

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol Aim1 Ventures Inc. CPC AIMI.P Angus Ventures Inc. CPC GUS.P Colson Capital Corp. CPC COLS.P Fiore Gold Inc. FIO Meadow Bay Gold Corp. MAY OV2 Investment 1 Inc. CPC OVO.P Silver Viper Minerals Corp. VIPR Tethyan Resources PLC TETH The Needle Capital Corp. CPC NEDL.P Transcontinental Gold Corp. TCG.P

