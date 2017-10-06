Diese Seite verwendet Cookies. Durch die Nutzung unserer Seite erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, dass wir Cookies setzen. Mehr erfahren
TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - September 2017

15:00 Uhr  |  CNW

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange

TORONTO, Oct. 6, 2017 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange for September 2017.

Toronto Stock Exchange welcomed 17 new issuers in September 2017, compared with three in the previous month and 17 in September 2016. The new listings included 16 exchange traded fund and one oil & gas company. Total financings raised in September 2017 increased 1% from the previous month, but were down 30% compared to September 2016. The total number of financings in September 2017 was 49, compared with 39 the previous month and 49 in September 2016.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for Toronto Stock Exchange, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440

TSX Venture Exchange welcomed ten new issuers in September 2017, compared with five the previous month and two in September 2016. The new listings included six capital pool companies and four mining companies. Total financings raised in September 2017 increased 20% compared to the previous month, and were up 5% compared to September 2016. There were 116 financings in September 2017, compared with 139 in the previous month and 141 in September 2016.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for September 2017 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Toronto Stock Exchange

September 2017

August 2017

September 2016

Issuers Listed

1,498

1,498

1,489

New Issuers Listed

17

3

17

IPOs

16

2

14

Graduates from TSXV

1

1

0

Issues Listed

2,153

2,151

2,204

IPO Financings Raised

$53,098,051

$34,000,000

$45,999,200

Secondary Financings Raised

$2,703,529,552

$1,014,145,069

$2,738,263,797

Supplemental Financings Raised

$518,367,560

$2,183,034,114

$1,882,375,000

Total Financings Raised

$3,274,995,163

$3,231,179,183

$4,666,637,997

Total Number of Financings

49

39

49

Market Cap Listed Issues                            

$2,899,816,307,968

$2,824,960,993,944

$2,626,487,321,752

 

Year-to-date Statistics

2017

2016

% change

New Issuers Listed

111

90

+23.3

IPOs

89

69

+29.0

Graduates from TSXV

14

12

+16.7

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$4,252,057,331

$742,953,587

+472.3

Secondary Financings Raised

$17,678,633,161

$24,423,676,383

-27.6

Supplemental Financings Raised

$14,412,379,629

$18,123,069,315

-20.5

Total Financings Raised

$36,343,070,121

$43,289,699,285

-16.0

Total Number of Financings

452

474

-4.6

Market Cap Listed Issues

$2,899,816,307,968

$2,626,487,321,752

+10.4

 

TSX Venture Exchange**

September 2017

August 2017

September 2016

Issuers Listed                                                 

1,982

1,973

2,055

New Issuers Listed

10

5

2

IPOs                                           

7

4

1

Graduates to TSX

1

1

0

Issues Listed

2,046

2,034

2,114

IPO Financings Raised

$5,393,275

$1,720,000

$300,000

Secondary Financings Raised (1)

$15,786,900

$33,437,250

$49,187,785

Supplemental Financings Raised

$351,698,609

$275,427,555

$307,300,040

Total Financings Raised

$372,878,784

$310,584,805

$356,787,825

Total Number of Financings                        

116

139

141

Market Cap Listed Issues

$43,662,097,433

$42,276,470,039

$37,312,550,917

 

Year-to-date Statistics

2017

2016

% Change

New Issuers Listed                      

55

37

+48.6

IPOs

34

15

+126.7

Graduates to TSX

14

12

+16.7

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$86,891,015

$9,606,360

+804.5

Secondary Financings Raised (1)

$1,563,760,997

$666,923,107

+134.5

Supplemental Financings Raised

$3,389,795,817

$2,528,314,146*

+34.1

Total Financings Raised

$5,040,447,829

$3,204,843,613*

+57.3

Total Number of Financings                        

1,270

1,254*

+1.3

Market Cap Listed Issues

$43,662,097,433

$37,312,550,917

+17.0

*correction

**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)

(1)  Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a  treasury and secondary basis

TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes.  By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

 

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during September 2017:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name

Company Symbol

Dynamic iShares Active Global Financial Services ETF

DXF

Dynamic iShares Active Tactical Bond ETF

DXB

Dynamic iShares Active U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

DXZ

Evolve Active Canadian Preferred Share ETF

DIVS

Evolve Automobile Innovation Index ETF

CARS

Evolve Cyber Security Index ETF

CYBR

Evolve North American Gender Diversity Index ETF

HERS

First Asset Cambridge Global Dividend ETF

FCW

First Asset Enhanced Short Duration Bond ETF

FSB

Hamilton Capital U.S. Mid-Cap Financials ETF

HFMU.U

Horizons Intl Developed Markets Equity Index ETF

HXDM & HXDM.U

PowerShares S&P/TSX REIT Income Index ETF

REIT

Storm Resources Ltd.

SRX

U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF

GOGO

WisdomTree Canada Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF

DGRC

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index ETF

EMV.B

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Index ETF

UMI

 

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name

Company Symbol

Aim1 Ventures Inc. CPC

AIMI.P

Angus Ventures Inc. CPC

GUS.P

Colson Capital Corp. CPC

COLS.P

Fiore Gold Inc.

FIO

Meadow Bay Gold Corp.

MAY

OV2 Investment 1 Inc. CPC

OVO.P

Silver Viper Minerals Corp.

VIPR

Tethyan Resources PLC

TETH

The Needle Capital Corp. CPC

NEDL.P

Transcontinental Gold Corp.

TCG.P

 

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group's key subsidiaries operate cash and derivative markets and clearinghouses for multiple asset classes including equities, fixed income and energy. Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, NGX, Shorcan, Shorcan Energy Brokers, AgriClear and other TMX Group companies provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across Canada (Montréal, Calgary and Vancouver), in the U.S. (New York and Houston) as well as in London, Beijing and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at http://www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange



Contact
Catherine Kee, Manager, Corporate Communications, TMX Group, 416-814-8834, Catherine.Kee@tmx.com
