TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - September 2017
Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange
TORONTO, Oct. 6, 2017 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange for September 2017.
Toronto Stock Exchange welcomed 17 new issuers in September 2017, compared with three in the previous month and 17 in September 2016. The new listings included 16 exchange traded fund and one oil & gas company. Total financings raised in September 2017 increased 1% from the previous month, but were down 30% compared to September 2016. The total number of financings in September 2017 was 49, compared with 39 the previous month and 49 in September 2016.
For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for Toronto Stock Exchange, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440
TSX Venture Exchange welcomed ten new issuers in September 2017, compared with five the previous month and two in September 2016. The new listings included six capital pool companies and four mining companies. Total financings raised in September 2017 increased 20% compared to the previous month, and were up 5% compared to September 2016. There were 116 financings in September 2017, compared with 139 in the previous month and 141 in September 2016.
TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for September 2017 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
September 2017
|
August 2017
|
September 2016
|
Issuers Listed
|
1,498
|
1,498
|
1,489
|
New Issuers Listed
|
17
|
3
|
17
|
IPOs
|
16
|
2
|
14
|
Graduates from TSXV
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
Issues Listed
|
2,153
|
2,151
|
2,204
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$53,098,051
|
$34,000,000
|
$45,999,200
|
Secondary Financings Raised
|
$2,703,529,552
|
$1,014,145,069
|
$2,738,263,797
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$518,367,560
|
$2,183,034,114
|
$1,882,375,000
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$3,274,995,163
|
$3,231,179,183
|
$4,666,637,997
|
Total Number of Financings
|
49
|
39
|
49
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$2,899,816,307,968
|
$2,824,960,993,944
|
$2,626,487,321,752
Year-to-date Statistics
|
2017
|
2016
|
% change
|
New Issuers Listed
|
111
|
90
|
+23.3
|
IPOs
|
89
|
69
|
+29.0
|
Graduates from TSXV
|
14
|
12
|
+16.7
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$4,252,057,331
|
$742,953,587
|
+472.3
|
Secondary Financings Raised
|
$17,678,633,161
|
$24,423,676,383
|
-27.6
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$14,412,379,629
|
$18,123,069,315
|
-20.5
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$36,343,070,121
|
$43,289,699,285
|
-16.0
|
Total Number of Financings
|
452
|
474
|
-4.6
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$2,899,816,307,968
|
$2,626,487,321,752
|
+10.4
TSX Venture Exchange**
|
September 2017
|
August 2017
|
September 2016
|
Issuers Listed
|
1,982
|
1,973
|
2,055
|
New Issuers Listed
|
10
|
5
|
2
|
IPOs
|
7
|
4
|
1
|
Graduates to TSX
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
Issues Listed
|
2,046
|
2,034
|
2,114
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$5,393,275
|
$1,720,000
|
$300,000
|
Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|
$15,786,900
|
$33,437,250
|
$49,187,785
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$351,698,609
|
$275,427,555
|
$307,300,040
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$372,878,784
|
$310,584,805
|
$356,787,825
|
Total Number of Financings
|
116
|
139
|
141
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$43,662,097,433
|
$42,276,470,039
|
$37,312,550,917
Year-to-date Statistics
|
2017
|
2016
|
% Change
|
New Issuers Listed
|
55
|
37
|
+48.6
|
IPOs
|
34
|
15
|
+126.7
|
Graduates to TSX
|
14
|
12
|
+16.7
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$86,891,015
|
$9,606,360
|
+804.5
|
Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|
$1,563,760,997
|
$666,923,107
|
+134.5
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$3,389,795,817
|
$2,528,314,146*
|
+34.1
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$5,040,447,829
|
$3,204,843,613*
|
+57.3
|
Total Number of Financings
|
1,270
|
1,254*
|
+1.3
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$43,662,097,433
|
$37,312,550,917
|
+17.0
|
*correction
|
**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)
|
(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis
|
TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes. By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.
TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during September 2017:
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Issuer Name
|
Company Symbol
|
Dynamic iShares Active Global Financial Services ETF
|
DXF
|
Dynamic iShares Active Tactical Bond ETF
|
DXB
|
Dynamic iShares Active U.S. Mid-Cap ETF
|
DXZ
|
Evolve Active Canadian Preferred Share ETF
|
DIVS
|
Evolve Automobile Innovation Index ETF
|
CARS
|
Evolve Cyber Security Index ETF
|
CYBR
|
Evolve North American Gender Diversity Index ETF
|
HERS
|
First Asset Cambridge Global Dividend ETF
|
FCW
|
First Asset Enhanced Short Duration Bond ETF
|
FSB
|
Hamilton Capital U.S. Mid-Cap Financials ETF
|
HFMU.U
|
Horizons Intl Developed Markets Equity Index ETF
|
HXDM & HXDM.U
|
PowerShares S&P/TSX REIT Income Index ETF
|
REIT
|
SRX
|
U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF
|
GOGO
|
WisdomTree Canada Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF
|
DGRC
|
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index ETF
|
EMV.B
|
WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Index ETF
|
UMI
TSX Venture Exchange
|
Issuer Name
|
Company Symbol
|
Aim1 Ventures Inc. CPC
|
AIMI.P
|
Angus Ventures Inc. CPC
|
GUS.P
|
Colson Capital Corp. CPC
|
COLS.P
|
Fiore Gold Inc.
|
FIO
|
MAY
|
OV2 Investment 1 Inc. CPC
|
OVO.P
|
VIPR
|
Tethyan Resources PLC
|
TETH
|
The Needle Capital Corp. CPC
|
NEDL.P
|
Transcontinental Gold Corp.
|
TCG.P
