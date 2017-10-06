K92 Appoints Mr. Gavin Ferguson as Senior Vice President Operations and Mr. Chris Muller as Vice President Exploration

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Oct 6, 2017) - K92 Mining Inc. (TSX VENTURE:KNT)(OTCQB:KNTNF) ("K92") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Chris Muller, PhD as Vice-President, Exploration and Mr. Gavin Ferguson as Senior Vice President Operations.

Mr. Muller has extensive international mining experience, including a decade of experience in Papua New Guinea ("PNG"). His ten years of experience in PNG includes four years with the Morobe Mining Joint Venture (Newcrest Mining/Harmony Gold) as Geology Manager/Principal Geologist working on the Wafi - Golpu Project, where he led the Nambonga Porphyry and Golpu West/Golpu Deeps discovery team. Mr. Muller has also worked in Mongolia, Indonesia, Ghana and Australia.

Mr. Muller has a PhD in Tectonics/Biogeography of the Indo-Pacific using Rhopaloceran genetics and a High First Class honours degree from the Centre of Ore Deposit Research, University of Tasmania and a Bachelor of Science degree from Macquarie University.

Mr. Muller has been K92 Manager of Exploration since September 2016 and with a ramp up of exploration activity, moves into this more senior role within the organization.

While numerous porphyry targets exist throughout the large land package and initial work has been started to advance some of these targets, most initial exploration work is focused on exploring and expanding the high grade intrusive vein system in and around the Kora and Irumafimpa deposits.

Exploration drilling from underground has now commenced to follow up on the Kora extension discovery hole KMDD0009 which was the first exploration hole drilled from an underground set up between Irumafimpa and Kora (see K92 News Release "K92 Mining Discovers High Grade Extension of Kora Deposit in First Completed Exploration Hole" May 24, 2017 for details including true thickness). This hole recorded an intersection of 5.4 metres at 11.68 g/t gold, 25.5 g/t silver and 1.33 percent copper and occurred 500 metres along strike and 150 metres downdip from the closest point of the currently defined Kora deposit inferred resource. Kora is open for expansion and strongly mineralized at the extent of drilling along strike in both directions and at depth.

K92 is also pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Gavin Ferguson as Senior Vice President Operations. Mr. Ferguson has over 25 years' experience in the Mining Industry and has worked in Africa, Australia and the Asia Pacific. He commenced his career with Anglogold Ashanti in South Africa and has extensive experience in the successful development and operations of underground gold and platinum mines.

Mr. Ferguson comes with an extremely strong technical and operating background in underground mining having worked in various management roles from Section Manager to General Manager and Chief Operating Officer with various companies including Anglogold Ashanti, Anglo Platinum, Platinum Australia, Brandrill and Planet Mining. He also spent several years as Principal Advisor - Underground Mines with Newmont Asia Pacific.

Mr. Ferguson commenced his involvement with K92 Mining in March 2016 as Mining Operations Manager and subsequently was appointed General Manager, a position in which he has been instrumental in guiding the restart of mining operations.

K92 Vice President Exploration, Chris Muller, PGeo, a qualified person under the meaning of Canadian National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and is responsible for the technical content of this news release. Data verification by Mr. Muller includes significant time onsite reviewing drill core, surface exposures, underground workings and discussing work programs and results with exploration personnel.

On behalf of the company,

John Lewins, Chief Executive Officer and Director

