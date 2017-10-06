Bayhorse Silver Awaits Delivery of New Ore-Sorter Equipment from Germany to Expedite Silver Mineral Selection at Oregon Minesite - Video Available on Investmentpitch.com

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2017) - Bayhorse Silver (TSXV: BHS) (OTC: KXPLF) (FSE: 7KXN) is awaiting arrival of its newly acquired Ore-Sorter equipment. The KSS 100 Ore-Sorter, acquired from Streinert US, is currently enroute from Germany, and will be installed at the company's Bayhorse Mine site in early November. The historic Bayhorse Silver Mine, in which the company has earned an 80% interest, is located in Oregon.

Previous tests of this type of equipment, which has a sorting capacity of up to 40 tons per hour, effectively selected mineralized material containing more than 2.5 ounces per ton silver, while rejecting up to 86% of the non-mineralized material along with mineralized material containing less than 2.5 ounces per ton silver.

Mr. Levi Duncan, a highly experienced miner and former member of the U.S. Marine Corps, has been appointed as the company's Operations Manager. Mr. Duncan, lives in Cataldo Idaho, and has a long history of mining in Idaho's highly prolific "Silver Valley".

A northerly crosscut drift being developed 50 feet below the Sunshine Zone, and 160 feet inside the main adit, has intersected a mineralized zone "The Legend Zone", 35 feet in length that is expected to extend a further 40 feet underneath and up into the Sunshine Zone.

Graeme O'Neill, President & CEO, stated: "Discovering the new Legend Zone shows old time miners only highgraded the Bayhorse and did not follow the mineralization down below the zones that were originally mined. Fortunately, today we now have the modern mining and exploration methods that allow us to quickly test prospective mineralized areas, that led to the discovery of the new Legend Zone."

Historic sampling of 20 ounces per ton silver is reported on geologic maps, 15 feet below the Sunshine Zone. A historic report from 1981 (Herdrick, 1981) stated that the overall mineralized zones at the Bayhorse Mine were up to 85 feet wide, averaging 30 feet in thickness, and extending for over 840 feet in length.

Bayhorse has undertaken to deliver a minimum 3,000 grams per tonne of the higher-grade silver material to Minerals Solutions LLC of Hayden, Idaho. Mineral Solutions will concentrate, process, refine and sell the refined silver on behalf of Bayhorse, with Bayhorse retaining the option to take delivery of the refined silver.

Bayhorse is also earning a 75% interest in the past producing Bridging the Gap Project, in Idaho's Silver Valley.

The shares are trading at $0.24 and with 59.4 million shares outstanding, the company is capitalized at $14.3 million.

For more information, please visit the company's website www.bayhorsesilver.com, contact Graeme O'Neill, President and CEO, at 604-684-3394 or email company@bayhorsesilver.com.

