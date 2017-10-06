Condor Provides Updates on Drilling programs at Soledad and Ocros Projects

Vancouver, British Columbia (FSCwire) - Condor Resources Inc. - (“Condor” or the “Company”) (TSX.V: CN) is pleased to provide further updates on the ongoing diamond drill programs at the Soledad project, and at the Ocros project, both in the Ancash Department, Peru.

Further to our news release of September 26th, Chakana Resources S.A.C. (“Chakana”) advise they are now drilling their 12th hole at breccia pipe #1 on the Soledad project. Results from Chakana’s first two holes at the Soledad project were released earlier today in a press release issued by Remo Resources Corp. (“Remo”), which press release details an amalgamation agreement between Remo and Chakana Copper Corp.

Chakana has the option to earn a 100% interest in Soledad, over a period of 4.5 years, subject to a 2% net smelter return royalty in favour of Condor.

Further to our press release of September 26th, Compañia Minera Virgen de la Merced S.A.C. ("Merced") has completed their first hole at Condor’s Ocros project to a depth of 737m. Merced are continuing with their second hole, which earlier today was at a depth of 52m.

Merced has the option to earn a 70% interest in Ocros over a period of 4 years.

Condor is an explorer and project generator focused exclusively on Peru, and our objective is the discovery of a major new precious metals or base metals deposit. Project acquisition and development is managed by our Lima based exploration team.

