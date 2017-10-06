Secova Receives Initial NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Duvay/Chenier Project in Amos, Quebec

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2017) - Secova Metals Corp. (TSXV: SEK) (FSE: N4UN) (OTC: SEKZF) ("Secova" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has received and filed a technical report ("or Report") prepared to the standards of Canadian National Instrument ("NI") 43-101 describing the Duvay/Chenier gold project (the "Property"), located between 7 and 20 kms from Amos, Quebec. Secova holds an option to earn up to a 90% interest in the Property.

"This initial report provides the Company, its consultants and its shareholders an extensive amount of historical information that is necessary to evaluate the opportunity and pertinent to further developing the Duvay/Chenier project. After going over this Report we have a better understanding of the project and many other mineralized zones have come to light. Our current Phase 1 drilling program has already been adapted due to the information that the Report has provided us. Like the Windfall Lake project when my former company Eagle River got ahold of it, it was once a mineral project that was not fully understood yet had great potential. Through methodical approaches and utilizing advanced geophysical methods that project is now developing into one of the greatest gold camps in Canada. Our plan is to do that with the Duvay/Chenier project," comments Secova's Chairman & CEO, Brad Kitchen.

Highlights of the Initial NI 43-101 on the Duvay/Chenier Project

There are numerous historical mineralized showings reported from the Quebec government within the Property, these are titled the Duvay Zone Principal, Duvay Zone de la Fosse, Bacola, Grenadier Oeste, Grenadier, Cresus-Silverny, Villeneuve, Villeneuve VD-10, Norval, Cossette-Monpas Shear, Peter Brown, East Mac (N), and the East Mac (SE).

Over 500 historical drill holes were reported on the entire project; mostly concentrated in the Duvay Zone Principal.

Multiple bulk samples have been reported from the Duvay Zone Principal, including the three largest between 1000 and 1200 tonnes apiece, completed in 1986 by a previous property holder. These three largest bulk samples were reportedly processed to try and achieve representative sub-samples. Nine such sub-samples were analyzed by fire assay, yielding an average of 5.68 grams per tonne gold, according to reports filed with the Quebec government in 1988. The reported range of fire assay results was between 0.60 and 30.00 g/t gold. Secova cannot verify these historical results beyond what is reported in the contemporaneous assessment reports filed with the Quebec government, except to note that large pits consistent with the reported bulk samples exist on site today.

In 1990, A 40,000 tonne bulk sample was extracted from the Duvay Zone de la Fosse and processed by heap leach methods, as reported in the Northern Miner of that year. The Northern Miner (1990) reported that Sphinx poured its first doré bar containing 300 oz gold and 200 oz silver from the heap leach project and a second pour was anticipated soon when their staff visited the site in early September 1990. Further information is not available, and Secova cannot verify the results.

A copy of the report can be found on Secova's website at www.secovametals.com/duvaychenier

NI 43-101 Disclosure

Harrison Cookenboo, Ph.D., P. Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, supervised the preparation of the technical information in this news release.

About Secova Metals Corp.

Secova Metals Corp. is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on building a strong asset base through exploration of undervalued gold projects in Canada. Management has demonstrated expertise in advancing gold exploration projects into acquisition targets, most notably in the province of Quebec. Secova has the exclusive right and option to acquire from Tres-Or Resources Inc. ("Tres-Or"), an undivided 65% right, title and interest in the contiguous Duvay/Chenier Gold Projects. Secova can earn up to 90% of the property (an additional 25% ownership) by funding a pre-feasibility study after the initial exploration expenditures to bring the property towards production. The Company has a total contiguous land package of 176 claims covering over 7,766 hectares (19,193 acres) of land. Duvay/Chenier is located in the Abitibi gold belt, one of Quebec's premier mining jurisdictions. The Company has plans to advance the development of Duvay/Chenier as well as seek other avenues of growth through acquisition and mergers. The Company also has 100% ownership of the Eagle River project which is adjacent to and on-trend to several gold projects in the Windfall Lake district of Urban Barry in Quebec.

For more information on Secova Metals Corp. please contact info@secovametals.com, Tel: +1 604-558-5397 or visit the website at www.secovametals.com for past news releases, media interviews and opinion-editorial pieces by CEO and Chairman Brad Kitchen.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

SECOVA METALS CORP.

"Brad Kitchen"

Brad Kitchen

Chairman, CEO and Director

Tel: +1 604-558-5397

info@secovametals.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release contains "forward-looking information" that is based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, statements with respect to the Company's exploration and development plans. The words "will", "anticipated", "plans" or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.